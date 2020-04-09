Covid-19 restrictions will need to be extended - Donegal TD says

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said that it is evident that restrictions on public movement to combat Covid-19 will need to be extended beyond next Monday (April 12).

He said it is vital that the government makes this clear without delay so that workers, families and businesses have some level of clarity and can begin to plan accordingly.

He said: "The number of positive Covid-19 test results, and the number of deaths, has sadly been increasing in the past number of days.

"The number of case clusters in nursing homes and care settings is very worrying, the ICU unit of a major acute hospital is at capacity and the situation regarding testing is a cause of major public concern.

"Whilst the measures introduced thus far appear to be having a positive impact on the spread of Covid-19, it is patently clear at this point that we are nowhere near a situation where restrictions on public movement can be lifted by next Monday (April 12).

"This is obviously worrying for many people, not least of all workers that have been laid off and those who are reliant on the Wage Subsidy Scheme - with which there are other issues that need to be addressed.

"It is incumbent on the government to spell out now that restrictions on public movement and business activity are not going to be lifted next week so that workers, families and businesses have some level of clarity in the current situation and can begin to plan accordingly."