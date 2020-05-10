Second child battling Covid-19 in ICU

A child has been admitted to ICU in recent days for treatment of Covid-19.

The information released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) does not specify in which hospital or which part of the country the child is being treated.

This is the second ICU admission for Covid-19 for a child in the five to 14 age bracket since the crisis began. The second child was treated at an ICU in March. 17 children in this age group received treatment in hospital for Covid-19.

Fortunately there have been no fatalities in this age group in Ireland, nor have there been any ICU admissions or fatalities in the under five age group. However, 18 children under the age of five were hospitalised as a result of Covid-19.

Sadly, two young people in the 15 to 24 age group are among those to have lost their lives since the pandemic reached Ireland. 63 people in this age bracket required hospital treatment, five of whom were admitted to the ICU.

The latest HSPC report released yesterday (May 9) contains information up to midnight on May 7.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has renewed his appeal for people of all ages not to become complacent with the easing of restrictions.

“As we prepare for the next stages of living with this virus, we are learning new norms and behaviours, particularly how we interact in public spaces,” he said. “Physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette, safe interactions apply to all if we are to keep Covid-19 suppressed in Ireland.”