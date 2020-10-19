Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Taoiseach announces Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown for entire country

Taoiseach announces LEVEL 5 Covid-19 lockdown for entire country

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The Taoiseach has announced a Level 5 lockdown for Ireland to come into force at midnight on Wednesay.

Government ministers agreed a plan to move the country to a version of a Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown for six weeks earlier today.

A meeting to sign-off on the restrictions to curb the spread of the virus concluded on Monday evening.

The Cabinet decided on a six weeks time frame so that the country could return to lower level restrictions December and Christmas. The National Public Health Emergency Team advised that a three week lockdown would not control the virus for long.

Level 5 will forced the closure of many businesses again and limit the distance that people can exercise from home to 5km. 

However, it has been decided to allow elite sports proceed. GAA inter-county championships and other sports such as horse racing will be permitted though the Governments plan published in September prohibits such activities. Level 5 restrictions.

Schools will remain open as outlined in the Government plan.

Unlike earlier in the year the construction industry will not be shutdown. The Level 5 plan says everyone should work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.

People will be able to meet up outdoors with one other household away from their home for things such as exercise, within the 5km limit.

Weddings will stay at 25 guests until the end of the year. The original Level 5 says up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie