Taoiseach announces Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown for entire country

The Taoiseach has announced a Level 5 lockdown for Ireland to come into force at midnight on Wednesay.
Government ministers agreed a plan to move the country to a version of a Level 5 Covid-19 lockdown for six weeks earlier today.
A meeting to sign-off on the restrictions to curb the spread of the virus concluded on Monday evening.
The Cabinet decided on a six weeks time frame so that the country could return to lower level restrictions December and Christmas. The National Public Health Emergency Team advised that a three week lockdown would not control the virus for long.
Level 5 will forced the closure of many businesses again and limit the distance that people can exercise from home to 5km.
However, it has been decided to allow elite sports proceed. GAA inter-county championships and other sports such as horse racing will be permitted though the Governments plan published in September prohibits such activities. Level 5 restrictions.
Schools will remain open as outlined in the Government plan.
Unlike earlier in the year the construction industry will not be shutdown. The Level 5 plan says everyone should work from home unless it is for working in health, social care or other essential service and cannot be done from home.
People will be able to meet up outdoors with one other household away from their home for things such as exercise, within the 5km limit.
Weddings will stay at 25 guests until the end of the year. The original Level 5 says up to six guests can attend a wedding ceremony and reception.
