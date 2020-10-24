Increase in Covid-19 - 58 cases in Donegal notified

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today, Saturday, October 24 been notified of four additional deaths related to Covid-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,882 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, October 23, the HPSC has been notified of 859 confirmed cases of Covid-19 - with 58 of these in Donegal. This leaves the county's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population between October 10 and 23 at 326.6 and the number of new cases in the past 14 days at 520 There is now a total of 56,108* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

- 415 are men / 441 are women

- 62% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 35 years old

- 192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan, with 352 cases spread across 21 remaining counties.



As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 56,108 confirmed cases reflects this.