Appeal to drivers to slow down on approach to garda checkpoints

Gardai have appealed to motorists to slow down

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The performance of Garda checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht has been an essential part of Ireland’s response to reducing the spread of Covid-19 within our communities.

As the number of people infected has increased, these checkpoints have become even more important in ensuring the safety of us all.

An Garda Síochána have thanked all of those who have listened to the safety messages and have eliminated unnecessary travel.

"For those who must make essential journeys, we are asking them to be mindful that there is a good possibility they will have to go through a checkpoint during the course of their journey.

"These checkpoints are in operation on main routes and motorways. In order to ensure the effective performance of these checkpoints we are asking everyone to think safety as they approach a checkpoint, " a spokesperson said.

This means:
- Reducing your speed on approach to the checkpoint.
- Ensuring that you move into the correct lane for your vehicle as early as possible.
- Obeying all road signs on the lead up to the checkpoint.
- Preparing to come to a complete stop safely when signalled to do so.
- In particular, Gardaí are urging drivers of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to reduce speed when  approaching checkpoints and prepare to stop.

Following these simple guidelines will ensure garda checkpoints can be conducted safely and will reduce delays.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

