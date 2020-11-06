Contact

Seven more Covid-19 cases admitted to Letterkenny University Hospital

Number of cases continues to rise as hospital deals with outbreak

Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital admitted seven confirmed cases over 24 hours

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of Covid-19 cases being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital has continued to rise amid an outbreak at the hospital.

The latest figures from the HSE show 21 patients were being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Thursday, an increase of two in 24 hours.

The HSE confirmed on Thursday that an outbreak control team had been set up at the hospital. In a statement, the HSE said the team is working with public health and occupational health to manage the response to a Covid-19 outbreak.

The figures show the hospital admitted seven confirmed cases over 24 hours.

Six suspected cases are being treated at the hospital, although no confirmed or suspected cases are being treated in critical care. 

There are three confirmed and five suspected cases at Sligo University Hospital, with no confirmed or suspected cases in critical care.

There were 283 confirmed cases at the hospital around the country at 8pm on Thursday.

