North Central Donegal Child and Family Support Network to host free online event for parents

North Central Donegal Child and Family Support Network (CSFN) is hosting an online event to provide support, advice and practical tips to parents and families during the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will take place on Tuesday next, November 24 from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Covid-19 has upended family life. Recreational activities cancelled, working remotely, physical distancing – it’s a lot to navigate for anyone but especially for parents.

That’s why North Central Donegal CSFN is hosting this free and confidential event for parents living in the area to promote the range of helpful support services that are available but also to provide practical advice and tips for coping with the range of challenges that Covid-19 presents.

Speaking ahead of the event, Nicola Harvey, senior child and family support network coordinator, Tusla, emphasised the importance of supporting families through the pandemic.

"Covid 19 has placed unprecedented stress on many parents, from job losses to anxiety, stress, isolation and loneliness. Many families have experienced a range of challenges, and it is really important that parents, guardians and families know that help and support is out there’.

Paula Leonard from the Alcohol Forum will facilitate the event and will be joined by Maura Finnegan, principal psychologist, HSE;

Cora McAleer, manager, community addiction service, HSE;

Corina Catterson Flynn, Finn Valley Family Resource Centre; and

Maura Gallagher, senior youth officer, Foróige Donegal.

Encouraging people to join the event, Ms Harvey said: "We have great networks and wonderful services here in the county. Tune in to hear about what supports are available and share the information with anyone who might benefit from joining the event."

CSFNs are an initiative of the Prevention Partnership and Family Support (PPFS) Programme provided by Tusla. They work to better co-ordinate the delivery of child and family services in a local area, to provide integrated, easily accessible services, and avoid duplication. In practice this means that if a family presents to one service within the network which is not equipped to provide an appropriate service, that network member can direct the family to the most appropriate network member(s) or service so that there is ‘no wrong door’ for families to access support.

Register in advance for the webinar here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_56W0K-7JREi2EWpvf7HGyA