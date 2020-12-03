Covid-19 update: Number of new cases in Donegal revealed today still far greater than every other county expect Dublin

Contact
Coronavirus update
Six additional Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed today.
Twenty-six new cases have been confirmed in Donegal in the latest 24 hour period, compared with 38 for the day before.
Nationally, the number of new cases reported today stands at 183, compared with yesterday's figure of 270. The number of people in ICU in hospitals is 32, up one.
Donegal still has the highest 14-day incidence rate at 212.3 per 100,000 people, and is the only county over the 200 mark. The national rate is just 79.7.
There have been 338 new cases in Donegal in the last two weeks.
Of the cases notified today:
- 56 were in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.
There were no new cases in Mayo, Laois, Clare, Kerry, Offaly, and Wexford.
