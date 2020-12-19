Covid-19: Another 44 cases in Donegal, five deaths and 527 cases in the State

Contact
There have been 399 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days
There have been another five deaths related to Covid-19 in the State and a further 527 cases.
Another 44 cases have been confirmed in Donegal meaning the 14-day incidence rate in the county has climbed to 251 while the national rate has increased to 102.
There have been 399 cases in Donegal in the last 14 days and the county still has the highest rate in the country.
Of the cases notified today, 191 are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today 207 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the figures across all key indicators continue to give “strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern”.
“As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd,” he said.
“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”
