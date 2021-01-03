Older people should stay at home says Chief Medical Officer

Contact
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer and head of NPHET
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said older and more vulnerable people should not leave their homes unless for absolutely essential reasons, according to RTÉ.
"Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”@CMOIreland #StayHome— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 1, 2021
The warning comes as record numbers of Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday. The Department of Health said there were 3,394 new cases of the virus and four more deaths.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.