Older people should stay at home says Chief Medical Officer

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said older and more vulnerable people should not leave their homes unless for absolutely essential reasons, according to RTÉ.

"Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.”@CMOIreland #StayHome — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) January 1, 2021

The warning comes as record numbers of Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday. The Department of Health said there were 3,394 new cases of the virus and four more deaths.