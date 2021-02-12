Covid-19: Infection rates continue to fall across all areas of Donegal

Covid-19 infection rates have fallen across all areas in Donegal in the last week, Department of Health figures show.

The latest 14-day incidence rates published on the Department of Health's Covid-19 data hub show a drop in all seven of Donegal’s local electoral areas between January 26 and February 8.

The Lifford-Stranorlar local electoral area (LEA) has the highest infection rate in Donegal. The area has a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people of 567.8 after recording 147 news cases. The rate has dropped from 714.6 in seven days. Lifford-Stranorlar is the only LEA in the county with a rate above the national rate of 319 and has the eighth-highest rate in the county.

The Donegal LEA, which covers the south of the county, has the second-highest rate in the county.

The rate there has dropped to 317.1 from 437.9 with 84 new cases.

The rate in the Milford area has dropped to 290 from 522.8 with 40 new cases.

In Letterkenny, the rate is now 251.8 after 75 confirmed cases. The infection rate there has dropped from 392.7.

The Glenties area, which covers west Donegal, has a rate of 238.3. Its rate fell from 380.5 after recording 57 new cases.

Inishowen still has the lowest rates in Donegal. The Buncrana LEA, which covers south Inishowen, has a rate of 183.3 after recording 41 confirmed cases. The rate there has dropped from 286.1.

The Carndonagh LEA, which covers north Inishowen, still has the lowest rate in Donegal. Its rate has dropped to176.8 from 218.1 with 30 new cases.

The Blanchardstown and Mulhuddart area of Dublin has the highest rate in the country at 756.2.