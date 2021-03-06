Sixteen Covid-19 cases at the north-west’s two acute hospitals

Sixteen patients are being treated for Covid-19 at the north-west’s two acute hospitals.

Nine confirmed cases are being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital with seven Covid-19 cases being treated at Sligo University Hospital.

Three cases are being treated in critical care in Sligo and there are no critical care beds available at the hospital.

One confirmed case is being treated in ICU in Letterkenny and one critical care bed is available in Letterkenny.

There were 401 Covid-19 cases being treated at hospitals around the country at 8pm on Friday.

The largest number, 48, was being treated in St James’s Hospital in Dublin.