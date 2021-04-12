Increase in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Letterkenny University Hospital has risen over 24 hours
Figures released by the HSE show there were 11 confirmed cases being treated at the hospital at 8pm on Sunday, up from eight on Saturday night.
There was one case in critical care, an increase of one on Saturday.
There was just one confirmed case at Sligo University Hospital on Sunday evening, which was no change from Saturday. One case was being treated in ICU.
There were 233 cases being treated nationally on Sunday evening, up from 211 on Saturday. Fifty cases were in critical care on Sunday, an increase of two in 24 hours. Beaumont Hospital in Dublin was treating the largest number of cases with 27.
