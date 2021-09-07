Search

07/09/2021

New Covid-19 satellite vaccination centre opening in west Donegal

The centre in Burtonport will be staffed and managed by the LYIT vaccination centre in Letterkenny

Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

The satellite centre will operate one or more days per week, depending on demand

A new Covid-19 vaccination centre in west Donegal is to open on Thursday.
The new centre will operate from St Columba’s Community Centre in Burtonport.
The satellite centre will be offering walk-in appointments from 11am to 3pm on Thursday. It will administer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone aged over 12 and second doses of the vaccine for anyone who received their first dose before August 20.
The centre will be staffed and managed by the LYIT vaccination centre in Letterkenny and will operate one or more days per week, depending on demand.
Paul Hooton, Saolta Hospital Group executive lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the west and north-west said: “We are delighted to be in a position to expand on the delivery of the vaccination programme by opening a satellite centre in Burtonport. The new centre aims to supplement the vaccination work being carried out by the vaccination centre at LYIT, by GPs and also by pharmacies.”

Cara O’Neill, CHO 1 vaccination lead and head of health and wellbeing, said the opening of the vaccination centre in Burtonport was another important step in the rollout of the vaccine programme.
“We welcome the opening of the Burtonport Vaccination Centre in partnership with Saolta Hospital Group which will greatly improve access to the vaccine for people living in this more rural part of Donegal. I would encourage and invite everyone in the eligible age cohorts to get the vaccine.”

