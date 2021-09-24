Search

24/09/2021

Extended opening for Donegal Covid test centre this weekend

The HSE is extending opening hours in the Letterkenny centre

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Weekend opening hours for the Letterkenny Covid-19 testing centre will been extended. 

As of Saturday, September 24, the centre will open from 9:30am to 7pm on weekends with the centre now open everyday from 9:30am to 7pm. 

The site is located at the St Conal's Campus, Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny F92 FW6Y. 

The HSE who would like to encourage those wishing to be tested for Covid-19 to book a suitable appointment  time by using the Self-referral online booking system on www.hse.ie

A spokesperson said: "By booking on-line you can choose your slot and eliminate waiting times. By booking your Covid-19 test on-line you can book a slot that suits you up until the end of the next day from when you go online."

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of the basics in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of Covid-19. In particular, anyone who has symptoms, even if they are mild, should not attend work or social gatherings and they should get tested for Covid19.

Further information is available at www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

