Lorry driver may be unaware car collided with bridge wall

Gardaí are asking lorry drivers to check their vehicles following a collision between Killygordon and the Crossroads.
The force of the impact forced a car to collide with a bridge. The incident occurred Friday, May 13 at 11pm. A white lorry collided with a silver octavia while passing it on a bridge.
Gardaí say it’s possible that the driver of the lorry was unaware of what happened.
Gardaí are appealing to drivers to check their lorries for damage and to speak to gardaí if they may have been involved. Contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.
