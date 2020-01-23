Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 23

The following deaths have taken place:

Charles Kennedy, Mill Road, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely

the death has taken place of Charles Kennedy, Mill Road, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Michael Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glen Road, Glenties



The death has taken place of Michael Byrne, Drimnasillagh, Glen Road, Glenties.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara this evening, Thursday, January 23 at 7pm going to his residence.

Funeral mass on Saturday, January 25 at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Glenties with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Epilepsy Ireland c/o any family member or James Mc Guinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Main Street, Glenties.

John Houston (Seannie), Carnadore, Liscooly



The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of John Houston (Seannie), Carnadore, Liscooly.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time only please from 11pm until 11am.

Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois / Fanad

The death has occurred of Niall McElwaine, Station Road, Portarlington, Laois and late of Ballylar, Fanad.

Former Principal of St John's Vocational School Portarlington..

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Portarlington St Vincent de Paul.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 NW62) on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 11:10am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

House private on Friday morning please.



Willie Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Fullerton, Corvin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.



Columba Coyle, No. 5 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Tuesday, January 21 of Columba Coyle, No. 5 Gaeltex Drive, Oldtown, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his sister Bridget Coyle’s residence at 6 Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 24 at 10am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.



Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo, Donegal

The death has taken place of Agnes Shovlin, 'The Rock', Portnoo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, January 25 at 10.30am going to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

