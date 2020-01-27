Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, January 27, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

- Niamh Mc Laughlin (née Dunne), Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Józef Szatko of 5, Hazelbrook Crescent., Letterkenny

- Gerald (known as Gerry) Slevin, Rossnowlagh, Donegal

- Sadie (Sarah) Hegarty (née O'Donnell), 15 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, Donegal

- Pat (Dan) Gallagher, 70, Ballymongan Road BT81 7HF, Aghyaran, Tyrone / Donegal

- Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

- Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough

- Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

- James (Seamus) Doherty, Ballybofey / Castlefinn

Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

The peaceful death has taken place of Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Tracey’s house at Drumskinney, Kesh, Co Fermanagh from 12pm to 9.00pm Monday and on Tuesday from 12.00noon to 9.00pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

Niamh Mc Laughlin (née Dunne), Glencar Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Niamh Mc Laughlin (née Dunne), Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Her remains reposing at the residence of Niamh's parents John and Nora Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there for Requiem Mass in St Eunans Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10am, Followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 9pm until 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Józef Szatko of 5, Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Józef Szatko, 5 Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny.

Józef’s remains will repose at his late residence Hazelbrook Crescent on Tuesday, January 28 from 10.30am with removal at 1.40pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 2.30pm Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gerald Slevin, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Gerald Slevin, known as Gerry, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and formerly of Coolbeg, Rossnowlagh. In his 99th year.

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Brindley Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

House private please.

Sadie (Sarah) Hegarty (née O'Donnell), 15 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie (Sarah) Hegarty (née O'Donnell), 15 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Pat (Dan) Gallagher, 70, Ballymongan Road BT81 7HF, Aghyaran, Tyrone / Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at home in his 106th year of Pat (Dan) Gallagher, 70, Ballymongan Road BT81 7HF, Aghyaran, Tyrone / Donegal

Pat's remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, 28th January, at 10.20amfor Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Monday, January 27.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29 in St Columba’s Chapel, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Andrew Joseph (Josie) McNulty, Rooskey, Creeslough.

His remains reposed overnight at St Michael’s church, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass on Monday in St Michael's Church, Creeslough at 11am followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o of any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his residence of Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany. Husband of Rosemary Knell nee McGeoghan.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Director tel 0877618864.

James (Seamus) Doherty, Ballybofey / Castlefinn

The death has taken place of James (Seamus) Doherty, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey and Castlefinn.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, January 27, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am. Interment afterwards in St Patrick's Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon. Family time from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.