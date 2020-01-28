Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ellen (Nell) FOLEY (née Brennan), Tramore, Tramore, Waterford / Glenties, Donegal

- Arthur Roulston, Cormcamble, Carrigans

- Mona Deehan, née Lavery, Marian Park, Buncrana

- Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

- Niamh Mc Laughlin (née Dunne), Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Józef Szatko of 5, Hazelbrook Crescent., Letterkenny

- Gerald (known as Gerry) Slevin, Rossnowlagh, Donegal

- Sadie (Sarah) Hegarty (née O'Donnell), 15 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny, Donegal

- Pat (Dan) Gallagher, 70, Ballymongan Road BT81 7HF, Aghyaran, Tyrone / Donegal

- Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

- Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The peaceful death took place of Foley, Ellen (Nell) (née Brennan) Tramore, Co. Waterford, and formerly of Longford, Abbeyleix and Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at her home at 26 Cliff Road, Tramore, Co. Waterford, X91 H6F7 on Wednesday, January 29 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm followed by private removal to Holy Cross Church, Tramore, arriving at 7.00 pm.

Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Thursday, January 30, followed by burial at St Declan’s Cemetery, Riverstown, Tramore.

Arthur Roulston, Cormcamble, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Arthur Roulston, Cormcamble, Carrigans.

Arthur’s remains are reposing at his residence on Tuesday, January 28 from 11am to 11pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 29 at 1pm for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Monreagh Church Hall, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mona Deehan, née Lavery, Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence, 13 Marian Park, Buncrana, of Mona Deehan, née Lavery.

Mona’s remains reposed overnight at St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, January 28 at 11am, with burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund., c/o any family member.

Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo

The peaceful death has taken place of Margaret McInerin, Tullyhassen, Pettigo.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Tracey’s house at Drumskinney, Kesh, County Fermanagh on Tuesday from 12noon to 9pm.

Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

Niamh Mc Laughlin (née Dunne), Glencar Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Niamh Mc Laughlin (née Dunne), Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Her remains reposing at the residence of Niamh's parents John and Nora Dunne, 8 Ashleigh Close, College Farm Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there for Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Cathedral on Tuesday morning at 10am, Followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please pn the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Józef Szatko of 5, Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Józef Szatko, 5 Hazelbrook Crescent, Letterkenny.

Józef’s remains will repose at his late residence Hazelbrook Crescent on Tuesday, January 28 from 10.30am with removal at 1.40pm to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 2.30pm Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Gerald Slevin, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Gerald Slevin, known as Gerry, Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy and formerly of Coolbeg, Rossnowlagh. In his 99th year.

Removal from the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Brindley Nursing Home, Convoy c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

House private please.

Sadie (Sarah) Hegarty (née O'Donnell), 15 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie (Sarah) Hegarty (née O'Donnell), 15 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 11am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Pat (Dan) Gallagher, 70, Ballymongan Road BT81 7HF, Aghyaran, Tyrone and Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at home in his 106th year of Pat (Dan) Gallagher, 70, Ballymongan Road BT81 7HF, Aghyaran, Tyrone and Donegal.

Pat's remains are reposing at his late home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, January 28, at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Francie O'Brien Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 29 in St Columba’s Chapel, Drumoghill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill Church Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany

The death has taken place at his residence of Alan Knell, 48 Augherim Heights, Ballyliffin, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Director tel 0877618864.

