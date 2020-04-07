Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday, April 7

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana

- Daniel Roijas, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Nan Sweeney (née Breslin) Drimaha, Ardara

- Angela Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar

- Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

- Olive Marley, 6, Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

- Mary Alice McCarthy (née Brennan) formerly Clonmany

- William John Maxwell, Glencolmcille

John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John O’Hagan, Minaloovin, Linsfort, Buncrana.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only.

Daniel Roijas, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Roijas, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Remains to be interred on Tuesday April 7 in Kincasslagh.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family members only.

Nan Sweeney (nee Breslin) Drimaha, Ardara

The death has occurred of Nan Sweeney (née Breslin), Drimaha, Ardara 

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

A celebration of Nan’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

Angela Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Angela Doherty (née Mc Menamin), 76 Admiran Park, Stranorlar

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and cremation will be strictly private to immediate family only.

A Memorial Mass for Angela will be held at a later date. The family thank you for your support,cooperation and understanding, during this difficult time.

Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Margaret Burke, Carrowen, Burt

 In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family only please.

Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at her home of Olive Marley, 6 Chapel Close, Stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate only.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan, of Mary Alice McCarthy, née Brennan, formerly Cross, Clonmany.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, funeral and burial is strictly private.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors 0860736402

William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hosptial of William John Maxwell, Contycro, Glencolmcille.

In line with HSE guidelines, the funeral will be held in private.

A memorial service to celebrate William's life will take place at a later date. House strictly private at all times please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.

 

 

