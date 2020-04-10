OBITUARY: Remembering Nora Sweeney, Dungloe

The death took place recently at her home after a short illness, of Nora Sweeney, St Peter’s Terrace, Dungloe.

Nora, originally from Lettermacaward, was predeceased by her baby Bernard, parents Con and Susan and brother Connie.

Nora attended the local national school in Leitir and afterwards McDevitt Institute, Glenties.

She pursued her vocation at the Royal Northern Hospital, London where she graduated as a nurse.

She returned home after qualifying and worked as a nurse in the District Hospital and in the community.

However, it is as a nurse on the ambulance that Nora will best be remembered.



West Donegal

She served all of West Donegal until her early retirement. She is fondly remembered for her caring attitude by many in the three parishes and further afield.

Nora had a great love for the everything Irish particularly music, song and dance.

She travelled to many parts of the country to attend Feiseanna and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí events.

Nora acted as a nurse for years at the Daniel concerts in Kincasslagh.

She was an ardent Gaelic football supporter and acted as Medical Officer with the Dungloe Club for many years. She attended, until recently, Donegal games, all over the country and was a proud woman in Croke Park both in 1992 and 2012.

Nora is survived by her husband Fred, son John, daughters Marie, Paula and Marcella, daughter in law Donna, sons in law Owen Bonner, Martin McCafferty, Dessie Gallagher, sister Kathleen Bonner, 11 grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Her funeral took place after Mass in St Crona Church, Dungloe celebrated by Very Rev Aodhan Cannon PP

Guards of honour were provided by her neighbours, Dungloe GAA , hospital and ambulance staff.

Ar Dheis Láimh Dé go bhfuil sí.