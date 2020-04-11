OBITUARY: The late Nellie McIvor, Falcarragh and formerly Sheskinbeg

The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital recently of Mrs. Nellie McIvor, (née McGee) Upper Dunmore, Falcarragh and formerly of Sheskinbeg.

Aged 91 years, she was one of a family of eleven children and was a daughter of the late Joe Bhilly Chonaill McGee and Mary Dhominic Eoghain Pheigí. Nellie attended Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg and afterwards she spent some time working in the former Knitting Factory which operated near Bunbeg Harbour. It was a Miss Logue who was in charge of this factory which produced machine knitted garments.

She later went to work in Scotland and for many years and worked as a housekeeper in a number of houses in Glasgow. It was here she met her future husband, Scottish born Archie McIvor at a dance hall in Glsagow.

The couple married and they bought a house in the Glasgow region and for many years Nellie provided a bed and breakfast, while her husband worked as an Engineer with British Telecom. Four sons and two daughters were born to them.

In 1978 Nellie and her husband Archie returned to Gaoth Dobhair and they bought a site at Sheskinbeg from the late Jimmy Bhrianaí Mhanais Boyle. They lived for a period in a mobile home on this site and later they had a lovely cottage built there.

The couple and family members spent some happy years living there.

Falcarragh

In 1992 when a house and small farm at Upper Dunmore, Falcarragh came on the market they decided to buy it and move over to Falcarragh to live there. They developed the small farm and had sheep, cattle, hens and a few donkeys.

Nellie Joe Bhilly was a highly intelligent and remarkable woman despite having only limited formal education. She was an outstanding conversationalist and was gifted with a brilliant memory.

She penned a number of beautiful poems in both Irish and English. One of her stunning Irish poems focuses on the day to day life of a leprechaun at Magheragallon.

Among the English poems she wrote are ‘The Peace of Mind’ and ‘The Old House’.

She could vividly recall happenings and developments from the age of four years

During the summer months she would bring the cattle to graze in Magheragallon a distance of four miles where the family had a small holding. The cattle would be brought home again each evening to be milked.

Nellie was an excellent knitter and would knit while herding the cattle. She was a lovely woman and a good and friend to many. She was also an excellent cook.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Fionan’s Church, Falcarragh and she was laid to rest afterwards in the cemetery adjacent to the church.

She was predeceased in October, 2017 by her husband Archie and was also predeceased by her sisters, Miss Nóra McGee and Mrs. Mary Callaghan.

She is survived by her sons, Dominick, Archie, Joseph and Gordon, two daughters, Moira and Margaret, eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren, brothers, Domnick McGee (Scotland), Willie (Scotland), Den, (Carrick, Derrybeg), Joe (Stramartin), Phil (Sheskinbeg) and Pádraig, (Stranacorkra); sisters, Mrs. Margaret Gallagher (Stranacorkra) and Mrs. Teresa McCauley (Meenacuing), in-laws, nephews, nieces relatives and friends, to all of whom sincere condolences are extended.