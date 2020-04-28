Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 28, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- George Morrow, Ballintra

- Edmund Blair, Cornwall and Convoy

- Mary McEleney, Buncrana

- Steven Kerrigan, Kiltyclogher and Glenfarne

- Michael Gallagher, Doochary

- Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, and Cloghan

George Morrow, Ballintra

The death has occurred of George Morrow. Pullinareny, Ballintra. Peacefully, at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Non-Covid related. Funeral Service in Drumholme Graveyard tomorrow, Wednesday, at 2pm will be private in accordance with current government guidelines.

Edmund Blair, Convoy

The death has taken place in Old Roslyon Manor Nursing Home, St Blazey, Par, Cornwell, England of Robert Edmund Blair and formely of Corradooey, Convoy. Prayers, and burial in the family plot at the Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ballyboe, Convoy on Thursday, 30th April.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral is strictly private. Enquiries to Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

Mary McEleney, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House Fahan of Mary McEleney, Cahir, O’Doherty Avenue, Buncrana.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines wake and funeral strictly private.

Mass on Thursday at 10am in St. Marys Church, Cockhill can be viewed on the parish website.

Steven Kerrigan, Kiltyclogher

Steven Kerrigan, Kiltyclogher and formerly of Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Saoirse. Son of Mary and Raymond. Both houses are strictly private at all times. In line with HSE Guidelines, Steven’s funeral will be held in private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Steven’s life will take place at a later date. You can leave a personal message of condolence on rip.ie.

Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary

The death has taken place in St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Michael Gallagher, Aderwell, Doochary.

Due to Government & HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only. A memorial Mass will follow at a later date.

Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co Monaghan, formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan

The death has occurred at Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home of Annie Derry, Scotstown, Co Monaghan formerly Kelly, Garvan, Cloghan.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private.





If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.