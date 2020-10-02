Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, October 2, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Dr. Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Carmel McLaughlin, Slieve Bann, Malin Head

- Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran

- William Joseph Greene, Coventry, England, and formerly of Grange, Inch Island

- John James Harrison (Jim), 3 Fair Green, Ballintra and Ozanam House, Bundoran

- Madge Dolan, 29, Fort Road, Maghernageeragh, Aghyaran

- William Gill, Backhill, Meenagorey, Buncrana

- Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Dr. Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey and former Chairman of P. Mulrine & Sons, Ballybofey. He passed away peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of the late Mona and loving father of Margaret, Anne, Peter and the late Frank, and cherished brother of Dan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, brother, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Morgan, grandchildren Laura, Alison, Mark, David and Hugo, sister-in-law Kathleen, extended family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, October 4 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19) the house and Funeral will be strictly private to family only.

Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie' of Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at her late residence of Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie' of Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair.

Currently reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 3 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland C/O Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Carmel McLaughlin, Slieve Bann, Malin Head

The death has taken place of Carmel McLaughlin, Slieve Bann, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass in the Star of the Sea Chapel, Malin Head on Friday morning October 2nd at 11am, with burial afterwards in Lagg cemetery, Malin.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the wake & funeral is private to family please.

Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation C/O any family member.

Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran and late of Alfred McMorrow Solicitors, Bundoran. He passed away peacefully at home.

Reposing at his late residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm, for those wishing to call please adhere to the current restrictions regarding face coverings and no hand shaking at the family home please.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass is private to family only please. You can view the Mass online at magheneparish.ie. Condolences to the McMorrow family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

William Joseph Greene, Coventry, England, and formerly of Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place of William Joseph Greene, Coventry, England, and formerly of Grange, Inch Island.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, October 8 in Christ the King Church, Coventry at 10.30am.

Due to government guidelines, funeral is private to family only.

Funeral can be viewed online on Christ the King Church Coventry Website.

John James Harrison (Jim), 3 Fair Green, Ballintra and Ozanam House, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John James Harrison (Jim), 3 Fair Green, Ballintra and Ozanam House, Bundoran.

Funeral to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by internment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Ozanam House, Bundoran, C/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. Due to the current restrictions and in line with government guidelines, the mass and burial will be private to family only.

Madge Dolan, 29, Fort Road, Maghernageeragh, Aghyaran

The death has occurred of Madge Dolan, 29, Fort Road, Maghernageeragh, Aghyaran.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 2 at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

William Gill, Backhill, Meenagorey, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Gill, Backhill, Meenagorey, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, Medical 4, c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 3 going to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm followed by burial in the family burial ground.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

