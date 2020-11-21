Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, November 21, 2020

May they rest in peace

Donegal death notices for Tuesday, November 8th 2016

Death notices for Donegal on Saturday morning

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick Ward, Ballintra

- Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone

- Noelle Monaghan, Pettigo

- Breid Hanlon, Doochary

- Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

- Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Belleek

Patrick Ward, Ballintra

The death has occurred peacefully in Sligo University Hospital of Patrick Ward, Drumnacroil, Ballintra.

His remains leaving his late residence on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private. Mass can be streamed on www.churchservices.tv/ballintra

Family flowers only donations, if so desired, to The ICU of Sligo University Hospital care of any family member or R Faulkner & Son’s Funeral Directors. Messages of condolences can be left by emailing faulknerfuneralservice@gmail.com.

Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Philip Spence, St Johnston and Omagh, Tyrone.

His remains are reposing at his home in Omagh.

The funeral will leave his late residence at 1pm on Sunday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, followed by burial in St Baithin’s Cemetery, St Johnston.

Under current Covid-19 guidelines, the house and funeral are private to close family. Mass can be viewed via St Mary’s Parish webcam. 

Noelle Monaghan, Croaghbrack, Pettigo 

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Noelle Monaghan, Croaghbrack, Pettigo.. 

Removal on Saturday morning at 9.45am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed on churchservices.ie/pettigo. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the house and funeral are private.  

Breid Hanlon, Boyoughter, Doochery

The death has occurred of Breid Hanlon, Boyoughter, Doochery.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Robert John (Bert) Fleming, Artane, Dublin and Letterkenny. 

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to St Francis Hospice Raheny.   

Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Belleek

The death has taken place peacefully in his 85th yearof Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with current government guidelines. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Dan’s family by emailing  p.mccauley@btopenworld.com. 

