Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, December 4, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Late Anne Hirrell

The death has occurred of Anne Hirrell, Carrowmore, Glentogher, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday December 6th at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

===

Late Sean Slowey

The death has occurred of Sean Slowey, Cork, and formerly of Ardara.

Removal from McCabe’s Funeral Ardara Home on Sunday December 6th at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Sean’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.mcmmedia.tv.camera/thechurchoftheholyfamilyardara

===

Late Tom Doherty (Neily)

The sudden death has taken place of Tom Doherty (Neily), Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

===

Late Michael McHugh

The death has occurred in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin as a result of a tragic accident of Michael McHugh, Templeogue, Dublin and formerly Fanaboy, Gortahork, retired member of An Garda Síochana.

Reposing at his home in Dublin.

Removal from Dublin going to his home in Fanaboy, Gortahork on Saturday, December 5th.

Funeral Mass on Sunday afternoon, December 6th in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 1.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork