Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, December 16, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

-

- Aimee Devenney, Letterkenny and Ranafast

- Leo Holland, Rossnowlagh

- Mamie Mc Geehan, Glenties

- Paul (Pablo) Peoples, St Johnston

- Francis Paul Reynolds, Letterkenny and formerly of Co Leitrim

- Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford

- Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin

- Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon

Fr Patrick McGoldrick, Buncrana



The death has taken place peacefully at home of Fr Patrick McGoldrick, St Oran's Road, Buncrana

Former Professor of Liturgy, St Patrick's College, Maynooth and CC Moville. Peacefully at home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11amin the Church of St Pius X, Moville, with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery, Buncrana. Requiem Mass can be view on the Moville Parish website www.movilleparish.com

Family flowers only please. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Aimee Devenney, Letterkenny and Ranafast

The death has taken place of Aimee Devenney,Letterkenny and Ranafast.

The sudden death has taken place of Aimee Devenney, Ranafast and Letterkenny, a student at Coláiste Ailigh Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at the family home in Ranafast

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Asthma Society of Ireland.

Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page or on the Annagry Parish webcam.

Leo Holland, Rossnowlagh

The death has taken place of Leo Holland, Cashel, Rossnowlagh.

Removal from John McGee & Sons funeral home on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11 am Mass with burial afterwards in Abbey Cemetery.

Due to government guidelines and covid-19 restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends please.

Mamie Mc Geehan, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Donegal Community Hospital of Mamie Mc Geehan, Upper Derries, Glenties.

Her remains are reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Wednesday from 7pm until 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass in St Connell's Church Glenties on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Requiem mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Director, Main Street, Glenties.

Paul (Pablo) Peoples, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Paul (Pablo) Peoples 216, Ard Baithin, St Johnston.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church St Johnson for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Family flowers only please.

Francis Paul Reynolds, Letterkenny and formerly of Co Leitrim

The death has taken place at his home of Francis Paul Reynolds, Bogay, Golf Course Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Tulcon, Co Leitrim.

Funeral from there on Thursday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for Requiem Mass at 11am with internment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Funeral cortege will travel through the Main Street, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Directors.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to family only.

Martin Flanagan, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford

The death has taken place, at his home, of Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In accordance with current restrictions the house, funeral and crematorium will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Willie McCafferty, formerly of Milford and Terenure, Dublin

The peaceful death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society.

Francis Joseph Gallagher, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads,Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family, only please.

