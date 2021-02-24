Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 24, 2021

Contact
Death notices for Donegal on Wednesday evening
The following deaths have taken place:
- Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown
- PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey
- Tess McGlone, Belleek, Fermanagh
- Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey
- Maire (Moyha) Boyle nee Gallagher, Gweedore
- Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan
- Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Letterkenny
- Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal town
- Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh
Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown
The death has taken place at his late residence of Con Wright, Lough-na-mBradden, Fintown
Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Maureen, Breida, Teresa, Patricia, Clare, Geraldine, Kathleen and son Conal and their families.
His remains are reposing at his home. Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon on Friday in St Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
Due to HSE and government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only with a maximum of 10 people permitted.
The funeral Mass can be viewed on Teach Pobail Cholmille Naofa, Baile na Finne Facebook page
PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey
The death has taken place of PJ O’Carolan, Trummon West, Laghey, Co Donegal, formerly of The Dew Drop Inn, Laghey.
Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 973 4000.
Tess McGlone, Belleek, Co Fermanagh
The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Bridget (Tess) McGlone, Daly Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.
Funeral arrangements to follow.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family home, Mass, and interment are private to family only.
Family flowers donations to Alzheimer’s Society, C/o Patsy McCauley, Funeral Director.
Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joseph Blee, Dreenan, Ballybofey.
Funeral leaving his late residence on Friday at 10.30 am for requiem Mass at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.
Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.
The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill
In compliance with current government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please, with a maximum of 10 people permitted.
Maire (Moyha) Boyle nee Gallagher, Gweedore
The death has taken place of Maire (Moyha) Boyle nee Gallagher, Meenbanad and formerly of Magheroarty, Gweedore.
Her remains will repose in Mc Glynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe on Wednesday from 4pm till 7pm followed by private removal to her late residence.
Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Kincasslagh with burial afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.
Due to HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people
Maisie Scott, Essex and Kilmacrennan
The death has taken place in Romford, Essex, England of Maisie Scott, formerly of Ballyheerin, Kilmacrennan.
Cremation will take place in Essex.
Service of remembrance and celebration of life will take place in Kilmacrennan Presbyterian Church at a later date followed by the interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.
Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Letterkenny
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Catherine McKeever, née Hegarty, Camblestown, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny.
Remains reposing at her late residence.
Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny via the Golf Course Road and Magherennan, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs
Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o any family member.
In compliance with Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are strictly private to immediate family only please with a maximum of 10 people permitted.
Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London/Donegal Town
The death has taken place of Sandra Simms, Camden Town, London and formerly of Donegal Town.
Beloved mother of Laura McDermott, Sandra McDermott, Francis McDermott and Patrick McDermott, and grandmother of Olivia McDermott and Morgan McDermott.
Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery Donegal town.
Funeral Service can be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes
Due to Covid restrictions the funeral service is strictly private please.
Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester/Tiernaleague, Carndonagh
The death has taken place in Manchester of Rose McDermott Roe (née Kearney), Slixton, Manchester and formerly of Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.
Funeral taking place in Manchester on Thursday in St John’s RC Church at 1.15pm with burial immediately after.
Mass can be viewed live on St John’s RC Church Facebook page.
