Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, March 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Andrew Boyd, Upper Glasbolie, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Andrew Boyd, Upper Glasbolie, Ballintra.



Missed by his loving wife Georgina, sons Alex and Joshua, brothers Jim and Thomas, sisters Mary, Margaretta and Tilly and extended family circle.

Funeral Service at his late residence on Saturday at 2pm, followed by burial in St Anne’s Parish Church graveyard, Ballyshannon.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to St Anne’s Parish Church Funds or the North West Hospice, Sligo, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, Donegal Town.

In line with current Government guidelines, the family home and funeral service are strictly private, please.

Catherine Kelly, Portstewart, Co Derry and Meenacross, Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Catherine Kelly, (formerly Catherine Boyle), Portstewart, Co Derry and Meenacross, Glencolmcille.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Jim, her sisters Angela Cunningham (Carrick), Theresa McGinley (Glencolmcille), Mareet O'Donnell (Glencolmcille) and her brother Joe Joe Boyle.

Funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart, on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery, Straw, Draperstown.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Peter Doyle, Carrowreagh, Bridgend

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter Doyle, Carrowreagh, Bridgend.

Beloved husband of Teresa and much loved father of Roger, Henry, Peter, Paul and Rosellen.

Peter will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, his extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt, followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and Requiem Mass are strictly for family only with a limit of 10 people permitted.

Peter's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/burt

Hugh McDermott, Drumbrick, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Hugh McDermott, Drumbrick, Termon.

Hugh’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Saturday in St Columba’s Church, Termon for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, funeral and burial are private to family only with a maximum of 10 people.

Hugh’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Columba’s Church Termon Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Daffodil Day, c/o any family member.

Danny Brogan, College Farm Road, Letterkenny; Cobh and Tipperary

The death has occurred of Danny Brogan, Connie Doolan's Bar, Cobh, Cork, Letterkenny and Tipperary.

He died peacefully at the Mercy University Hospital Cork.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Ann-Marie (nee Ryan Littleton County Tipperary) brothers Seamus, Andrew, John, Hugo and sister Margaret.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers George, Kevin, Patrick, sister Eileen, sisters in law Dolly, Catherine, Teresa, Rena and Ursula, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his loyal customers and a wide circle of friends to include everyone he worked with throughout the years in the hospitality industry.

Danny’s funeral cortege will leave Cahill’s Funeral Home on Friday at 10.30am en route to St. Colman’s Cathedral, Cobh for a private family only Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial at Littleton Cemetery, County Tipperary (to arrive at approximately 1.30pm) where Danny will be laid to rest with his beloved Ann-Marie.

Danny’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie on Friday at 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to a charity that is close to your heart.

Anna Conaghan, Glasgow and Magheralosk, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death has taken place in Glasgow of Anna Conaghan, Magheralosk, Bunbeg and Glasgow.

Predeceased by her mother Nancy who passed away on September 10, 2020. Sadly missed by her cousins Noeleen, Annemarie, Jackie, Annabel, Georgie and all her extended family and friends.

The funeral cortège of Anna will arrive at her family home in Magheralosk on Thursday evening at approximately 5.40pm for a moment of respect.

Anna's remains will then be received into St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at approximately 6pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Friday, March 26 at 10am, followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

