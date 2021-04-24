Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, April 24

The following deaths have taken place:

Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Pauline Monaghan, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to McGee’s Funeral Home on 087 221 8483

Teresa (Tess) Carlin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Carlin, 37 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.

Remains reposing at her late residence today, with removal on Monday at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for 2pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Please be mindful of current government guidelines in relation to Covid 19.

Messages of condolence can be left below.



Tess’s funeral Mass can also be viewed live on churchservices.tv/ballintra