Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 9

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

Brid Gallagher, Loughanure, Annagry

Katie McGeady, Ballyness, Falcarragh

Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

Thomas Griffin, Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork/Tullamore, Offaly

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The peaceful death has taken place, at her residence, of Brid Gallagher (John Frank), Loughanure, Annagry.

Sadly missed by her husband Patrick, sons Fred, Sean, daughters Anne Marie, Eithne and siblings Roise, Eithne, Sheila, Donal and Peter.

Her remains are reposing at her home with the house being strictly private.

Funeral Mass in Star Of The Sea Church, Annagry, on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am, which can be viewed on MCN Media Webcam, followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dunfanaghy.

The peaceful death has taken place at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Katie McGeady dearly loved mother of Sean.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law Winnie, grandchildren Shane and Catriona, sisters Mary, Bridget, Nora and Teresa, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Tuesday, May 11 at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current Government guidelines the wake and funeral are restricted to family only with a maximum of 50 permitted.

Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Isabella McLaughlin, Lower Braghy, Malin Head, formerly Quigley, Clonmany

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Monday, May 10 at 12 noon going to her home.

Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday, May 11 at 11.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guideline, wake, funeral and interment are private to family only please with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Griffin of Lower Keeldrum, Gortahork and Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Predeceased by his father Jimmy. Survived by his wife, Alice, daughters, Niamh, Roisin, and Máire's son, James and grandson Tiernan; his mother, Philomena; sisters Ann Maire, Margaret, Josephine; in-laws, aunts Brid, Máire and Nora; nieces, nephews and a large circle of family, friends and colleagues.
Funeral mass on Monday, May 10 at 11am in Christ the King Church, Gortahork. Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the funeral will be private to family members only.

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

