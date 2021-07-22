Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Roy Graham, Donegal Town

- Brid Diver, Derrybeg and Rannafast

-Sylvia O’Brien, Dungloe

- Anthony Henry Glackin, London and Dungloe

- Nora McGee-McCafferty, Donegal Town and Ballintra

- William (Willie) Boyce, Letterkenny

- Noel Cunningham Snr., Ballyshannon

- Lila Molloy, Portnoo and Donegal Town

- Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore Island and Kent

- Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Cloghan and Glenfin

- Michael White, West Midlands, England and Ballyshannon

Roy Graham, Donegal Town



The death has occurred of Roy Graham, Drumlask, Donegal Town, peacefully, at Donegal Town Community Hospital.

Removal from his late residence on Friday, July 23 at 1.30pm for funeral service in Laghey Parish Church at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Service may be viewed on facebook.com/DonegalGroupofParishes.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Donegal Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of George Irwin Funeral Directors or any family member. House and funeral service strictly private to family please. In accordance to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is restricted to 50 people.

Brid Diver, Derrybeg and Rannafast



The death has occurred of Brid Diver (Nee Green), Carrickataskin, Derrybeg and formerly of Rannafast.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Friday, July 23 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed lived on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director Facebook page.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Sylvia O’Brien, Dungloe





The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Sylvia O’Brien, Chapel Road, Dungloe.

Remains reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 11am on Friday morning, July 23 with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dungloe District Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Anthony Henry Glackin, Dungloe



The death has occurred on July 8, 2021 of Anthony (Tony) Glackin, London and formerly of Saltpans, Dungloe, surrounded by his loving family at Royal Free Hospital, London. Sadly missed by his loving wife Freda, daughters Tracey and Roseanne, sons Anthony and Damien, daughters-in-law Georgina and Kate, sons-in-law Brendan and Mirek, grandchildren Frankie, Rosa, Finn, Henry, Anna, Sophia, Emilia, Albie and Teddy, brothers Paddy and Neilly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends in London and Ireland.

Anthony’s funeral Mass will be in St Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, St John's Villas, London N19 3EE on Thursday, July 29, at 12noon followed by burial in Islington and St Pancras Cemetery, East Finchley.

The Mass will be live-streamed, details and link are to be confirmed.

Nora McGee-McCafferty, Donegal Town and Ballintra

The death has occurred of Nora McGee-McCafferty, nee Ward, Claredin Drive, Donegal Town and formerly of Carnhugh, Ballintra. At Donegal Community Hospital in her 97th year.

Reposing at her residence at Claredin Drive until removal on Friday at 10.15am, going to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra for funeral mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family only please, with a maximum of 50 people permitted to attend funeral mass. Anyone wishing to offer their condolences to the family can do so along the route to the church or at the church car park, bearing in mind social distancing.

Nora’s funeral mass can also be viewed on churchservices.tv/ballintra.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on 087 973 4000

William (Willie) Boyce, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Boyce, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, sons Eamon and Kevin, daughters Trish and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Barney and Patsy, sister Ann, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family with a maximum of 50 people. Remains will repose at his home. Requiem Mass on Friday, July 23, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary on Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary's Church, Ramelton on the following link:

https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pulmonary Rehab, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Noel Cunningham Snr, Ballyshannon and Co Offaly



The death has occurred of Noel Cunningham Snr, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon and formerly from 4 Kilbride Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Predeceased by his wife Ann and Son Shane, and a loving father to Joan, Kathy, Noel and Maureen.

Sadly, missed by his brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his late residence. House Private to family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Thursday, with the funeral cortege leaving his residence at approximately 10.30am for funeral Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am., with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

The Funeral can be live streamed on churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

In accordance with the H.S.E and the government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons funeral home on 087 2218483.

Lila Molloy, Portnoo and Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Lila Molloy, née Maguire; Kilclooney, Portnoo, and formerly of Donegal Town.

Her remains will repose at her home from 7pm this evening, Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.30am going to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11am Funeral Mass with interment afterwards in the Old Abbey Cemetery, Donegal Town at approximately 1.15pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Manus Boyle, Arranmore and Kent

The death has occurred in Folkestone, Kent of Manus Boyle, formerly of Illion, Arranmore.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, July 22 at 11am in St Crones Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNLI, c/o any family member or Shaun Mc Glynn, Funeral Director.

In accordance with H.S.E and government guidelines, funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of PJ Sweeney, 48 McNeely Villas, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Thursday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only with a maximum of 50 people permitted.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Con McDaid and Sons Funeral Director.

Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford, Cloghan and Glenfin

The death has occurred of Grace Franklin, née McNamee, Tomsallagh, Ferns, Wexford, Enniscorthy, Wexford and Cloghan.

Beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Karen and Laura. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughters, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral Mass will be held for Grace on Thursday. House private.



Michael White, West Midlands, England and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael White, Halesowen, West Midlands, England and formerly of Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon.

Beloved husband of Eileen, and loving father to Aidan and John-Paul. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Josie, and sisters Mary and Eileen.

Michael will be sadly missed by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Eileen, John-Paul’s partner Carla, grandson Thomas, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Gilmartins Funeral Home, Kinlough on Saturday, July 24 at 8.30am with removal at 9.30am. The funeral cortege will travel via the Moy Road and Dunmuckrim, Ballyshannon proceeding to at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Cancer Society via their website, click here: https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on (087) 2485819.



