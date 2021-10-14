Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, October 14

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sir Gerry Robinson, Raphoe

- Christina Kennedy, Greencastle

- Patsy Lynch, Ballybofey

- Charlie Cullen, Termon

- Andrew Reed, Gleneely

- Kay Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

- Charlie McDaid, Glenswilly

- Paddy Havlin, Redcastle

- Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Killygordon and Castledermot, Co Kildare

- Tomas Feeney, Castleblayney and Ardara

- Michael O'Reilly, Belleek and Garrison

- Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and Buncrana

- Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

Sir Gerry Robinson, Oakfield Park, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sir Gerry Robinson, Oakfield Park, Raphoe.

Lovingly missed by his wife Heather, daughters and sons Samantha, Richard, April and Tim, son-in-law David and daughter-in-law to be Alice, grandchildren Isabelle, Juliette, and Oliver Fisher, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended Robinson family and friends.

House, wake and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Sunday morning at 11.30am via the main gate at Oakfield Park, White Cross, travelling to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private family cremation service.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Children’s Health Foundation, Crumlin, Co Dublin https://cmrf.org/donate; The No Barriers Foundation, Letterkenny, hello@nobarriers.ie Charity reg-number Lions Club CHY15707; c/o directly to the charities or to any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Christina Kennedy, Ballybrack, Greencastle

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Christina Kennedy, Ballybrack, Greencastle.

Christina’s remains will repose at her home from 8pm this evening, Thursday October 14.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Saturday, October 16 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of a facemask.

Patsy Lynch, Knock, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his late residence of Patsy Lynch, Knock, Ballybofey.

Peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Bernie and much loved father to Kathleen, John, Patrick, Eileen, Amanda, Stephen, Derick, cherished brother of Francie and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, brothers, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

The wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please.

Charlie Cullen, Fawns, Termon

The peaceful death has taken place of Charlie Cullen, Fawns, Termon.

Late of Esso Oil Company & Jones Oil.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Margaret, his sons James (Donegal Town), Thomas (Churchill), daughters Breid (Dublin), Niamh (Glenswilly), grandchildren, son-in-law, Joe and daughters-in-law, Corinne and Mairead. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

Reposing at his late residence from 9pm this evening, Thursday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Andrew Reed, Falmore, Gleneely

The death has taken place of Andrew Reed, Falmore, Gleneely.

Andrew’s remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 16 at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Ballinacrae with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of a facemask.

Kay Mangan, Ennis and Killybegs

The death has occurred of Kay (Kathleen) Mangan (née Griffith), Newhall, Ennis, Co. Clare and late of Killybegs.

She died on September 30, suddenly, in Portugal.

Pre-deceased by her treasured daughter Gabrielle. Deeply regretted by her adoring husband and best friend Gay (Gabriel), beloved mother to Antoinette, John, Martina, Clara, Fiona, Niall and Ailish; cherished grandmother to Oisin, Eoin, Emily, Ava, Lauren, Lucy, Gabriel, Hugh, Roisin, Abbie, Tadhg, Isobel, Grace, Cormac, Cate, Oran, Ben, Megan, Conall, Barra and Aran; greatly missed by sons and daughters-in-law, Malachy, Trish, Dominic, Lorchan, Philip, Karen and Don, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; godchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

The Funeral Cortège will leave from her family home on Saturday (October 16) at 10.30am and will arrive at SS Peter & Paul Cathedral, Ennis, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

For those unable to attend, please find the link to Kay’s Funeral Mass here http://funeralslive.ie/kay-mangan

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to COPD Support Ireland or Clarecare.

House private by request of the family and in line with Covid-19 regulations. We would kindly ask that you strictly respect the family’s wishes in this regard.

Under current Government guidelines, churches, crematoriums and funeral homes are operating at 50% capacity. Please adhere to public health advice.

Charlie McDaid, Fahykeen, Glenswilly

The sudden death at his late residence has taken place of Charlie McDaid, Fahykeen, Glenswilly

Predeceased by his loving wife Grace. Charlie will be greatly missed by his son Martin (Fahykeen), daughters Margaret Molloy (Drumacanoe), Grace (Surrey) and Angela Kelly (Gartan), daughter-in-law and sons-in-law and his six grandchildren.

Fondly remembered by his brother John (Dromore), sisters Anna Monaghan (Glasgow), Brid McCormick (Churchill), Jane McGarvey (Kilmacrennan), Margaret Coll (Falcarragh) and sister-in-law Mary Ward (Ballintra). Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Charlie's remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening (Thursday). Funeral from there on Saturday morning for 11am Mass in St. Columba's Church, Glenswilly, followed by interment in Killpheak Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/glenswilly.

Family, neighbours and friends welcome to attend the wake.

Paddy Havlin, Ballyratten, Redcastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Havlin, Ballyratten, Redcastle, (F93 WK88).

Paddy is reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.15am on Friday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Paddy's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, wearing of masks and handshaking.

Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Killygordon and Castledermot, Co Kildare

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kearney, Carricknamana, Killygordon/Castledermot, Kildare.

Peacefully at University Hospital, Galway, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Frances, and much loved son of the late Mary and Michael, dearly loved brother of Margaret, Bridget, Mary, John, Carmel and Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sisters, brother, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence in Carricknamana, Killygordon on Thursday, October 14, from 7pm.

Removal from there on Friday, October 15 at 12 noon, to arrive at his former home in Tullow Road, Castledermot, Co. Kildare at approximately 4pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, October 16, at 11.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Colstown cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to the family and friends only please.

Tomas Feeney, Castleblayney and Ardara

The death has occurred, following an accident, of Tommy Feeney, Corkishbane, Castleblayney, Monaghan and Ardara.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Niamh and much loved father of Aoife and Maria. Sadly missed by his beloved parents, John and Noreen, sisters, May (Gallagher), Carmel (Campbell), Catriona (Gallagher), Jacinta, Edel and Grace; his mother and father-in-law Rose and Ollie Hanratty, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace. House is strictly private please.

Reposing in Deery's Funeral Home, Carrickmacross, on Thursday evening from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Michael's Church, Corduff, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE restrictions, funeral will be for family and friends.

Funeral may be viewed on St Michael's Church Corduff website.

Michael O'Reilly, Belleek and Garrison, Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Michael O'Reilly, 6 Rockfield Park, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of Tullymore, Garrison.

Remains reposed at his home on Wednesday from 2pm until 8pm for family, friends and neighbours and again on Thursday from 2pm until removal of remains at 6.30pm to arrive in St. Patrick's Church, Belleek, at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison. No flowers by request. Covid regulations will apply.

Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan

The death has occurred of Jacinta Ryan, Luxembourg and formerly Lisfannon, Fahan.



Beloved daughter of Pauline and the late Michael Ryan and dear sister of John, Fiona, Maria and Mura.



Funeral arrangements later.

Charlie Byrne, England and Carrick

The death has occurred of Charlie Byrne, Heathdale Avenue, Hounslow, England and formerly of Clogher, Carrick.

He died peacefully at home on September 28, aged 101. Predeceased by wife Nellie (nee Lucey) in 1988.

Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughters Marie and Theresa; grandchildren Heather and family, David, Rory; by Charlie’s brother Michael, his wife Kay and all their children and grandchildren especially Imelda; the McDevitts, O’Connors and Bridget Byrne in Donegal and many other lovely nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, carers and musical friends in England, Scotland, Ireland and America.

Funeral, family flowers only, will take place on Friday, October 15, at 11am in Saints Michael and Martin’s Church, 94 Bath Road, Hounslow, followed by burial in New Brentford Cemetery.

Those wishing to see the Funeral Mass remotely, live stream starting before 11am with music and memories at:

https://youtu.be/g-Wu7J7rHGA

Donations as you wish to www.musicforall.co.uk, www.hospice.uk or charity of your choice.

