Death mourned of former Donegal League referee Leonard McKnight

The late Leonard McKnight
The death of former Donegal Junior League referee Leonard McKnight is being mourned.
The late Mr Knight officiated in the Donegal League for many years before hanging up the whistle.
He passed away on Saturday in Altnagelvin Hospital.
Late of Derg Fold, Castlederg and formerly of Beltany, Raphoe, he will be laid to rest following Service at Carnone Presbyterian Church, Raphoe at 1pm on Monday.
