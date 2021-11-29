Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, November 29, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- JB Kelly, Toronto and formerly of Millbrae House Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- John Thompson, Ballybrack, Moville

- Paddy O’Donnell, Glenties

- Edward Grant, Buncrana

- Siobhan McNulty, Milford

- Yaowaluk Kumchaikaow, Letterkenny

- Brid Ferry, Annagry

- Michael McCafferty, Bundoran

- John Brennan, Donegal Town

- Charlie McGinley Snr, Letterkenny

- Mary McCole Flynn, Crolly

- Liam McGinty, Dún Lúiche

- Rosaleen Kearney, Sligo / Glenties

JB Kelly, Toronto and formerly of Millbrae House Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

The death has occurred in Toronto Canada of JB Kelly formerly of Millbrae House Ballyloskey, Carndonagh on November 21, 2021.

Survived by his immediate family in Toronto. Survived by his siblings in Carndonagh. Sisters Sally Shortt Quigleys Point, Roseleen Toronto, Denise Limerick, Peggy Dublin, brothers Bernard Ballymena and Joe Toronto.

Cremation in Toronto.

John Thompson, Ballybrack, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of John Thompson, Ballybrack, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his brother, Anthony and Alice’s home, 1 Binevenagh View, Ballybrack.

Funeral from Tuesday, November 30 at 11am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines, wearing of masks and handshaking.

Paddy O’Donnell, Glenties

The death has taken place at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Paddy O'Donnell, Derries, Glenties.

Predeceased by his brothers Sheimi and Vincent. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, son Eamonn, daughters Kathleen, Lorraine and Martina, brother Michael and sister Mary Sharpe, daughter-in-law Caroline, sons-in-law Garry, Stephen, and Michael, grandchildren Lisa, Damon, Orlaith, Niamh, and Ciara and great-grandson Caolan.



House is private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 29 at 11am in St Connell's Church, Glenties followed by burial in Kilraine cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Cumann Traenach na Gaeltachta Láir ( Fintown Railway Association), c/o any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

Edward Grant, Buncrana

The death has occurred at the Buncrana Nursing Unit of Edward Grant, 22, Castle Park, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Funeral leaving there on Tuesday, November 30 at 10.15 am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Buncrana Nursing Unit c/o any family member.

House private from 10pm to 10am.

Siobhan Mc Nulty, Milford

The death has occurred of Siobhan Eileen Martha Mc Nulty, Gortmacall Beg, Milford, formerly of Calgary, Canada. Beloved mother to Amybeth, sister to Sean and Roddy, daughter to Liam (and the late Eileen), aunt and friend.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 3 at 11am in St Peter’s Church Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cleary House, Knocknamona, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or using the following link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/siobhanmcnulty

Yaowaluk Kumchaikaow, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Yaowaluk (Toye) Kumchaikaow, Fortwell Apartments, Lower Main Street, Letterkenny and formerly Papaya, Bangkok, Thailand. Deeply missed by her husband Chavin, son Aek and extended family, good friends and neighbours in Letterkenny and Thailand.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday, November 29 at 4pm going to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for private cremation.

Brid Ferry, Annagry

The peaceful death has taken place in Aras Gweedore of Brid Ferry of Ranamona, Annagry.

Predeceased by her husband Owenie and sister Shelia Gillespie. Survived by her three sons, Owenie, Tommy and Frankie, daughters Marjorie and Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Paddy, Hughie and sister Rita, nieces, nephews and a circle of family and friends.

Her remains will be reposing at her son Tommy's house in Glen Road, Annagry from Sunday evening, November 28.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 30 for 11am Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church Annagry with burial afterwards in Gortahork Cemetery. House private to family, friends and neighbours and house will private from 10pm to 10am. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Annagry parish web cam and Gallagher funeral directors facebook page. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and wearing of masks, both at the wake house and church.

Michael McCafferty, Bundoran

The death has occurred at his residence of Michael Mccafferty, Shene Avenue, Bundoran.

Predeceased by his wife Mary and brother Christy. Sadly missed by his son Philip and Leona, Grandchildren Kayla, Abbie, Shea, and Sophie. His brother Richard, sisters Mary, Noreen, Deirdre, Nieces, Nephews, and all his extended family and friends.



May He Rest In Peace



Reposing at his late residence today from 12pm till 10pm. Removal on Tuesday, November 30 to arrive at the church of Our Lady of Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, the Rock, Ballyshannon. House private on the morning of the funeral.



Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on

www.magheneparish.ie



All enquiries to John McGee & Sons funeral home on 087 2218483

John Brennan, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of John Brennan, Stratford-on-Avon, Warwickshire and formerly Donegal Town. He passed away peacefully in hospital on November 9 surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband to Diane and a truly wonderful Dad, grandad and brother who will be sadly missed by all family and friends.

The funeral is to be held on Thursday, December 9, at 11am at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel, Leamington Spa CV33 9QP. Family flowers only, and any donations to be made in his name to the Shakespeare Hospice.

Charlie McGinley Snr, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie McGinley Snr, 379 Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Deeply missed by loving wife Ellen, daughters Susan, Bridget, Maureen and Mary, sons Charlie, James, John, Francie and Enis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, partners, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 8pm on Saturday, November 27. Funeral from there on Monday, November 29 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny. Interment afterwards in St Eunan’s Church cemetery, Raphoe. House private to family and close friends please.

Mary McCole Flynn, Crolly



The death has occurred in St Eunan's nursing home of Mary McCole Flynn, Loughagher, Crolly.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s funeral home on Saturday, Novemner 27 and Sunday, November 28 from 3pm to 9pm with rosary at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am at St Patrick’s Church, Meenaweal, with interment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Liam McGinty, Dún Lúiche

The death has occurred at his residence of Liam McGinty, Dún Lúiche and formerly of Stranacorkra, Derrybeg.

Sadly missed by his wife Síle, his sister Nóra Joe Doherty and all his extended family and friends.

Wake will be private to family only. Removal from his home on Sunday, November 28 to Church Of The Sacred Heart, Dunlewey arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in The Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey Monday, November 29 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Director's Facebook Page.

Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Kearney (née Campbell), 'Sunnyvale,' Mail Coach Road, Sligo and formerly of Glenties.

Predeceased by her beloved husband PJ. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre and Brian. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, son, sister Peg Gillespie (Donegal), brothers Brien (London), Paddy and Frankie (Glenties), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (Eircode F91 EH98) on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday in St Anne’s Church, Sligo at 11.30am followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

