Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, St Stephen's Day, December 26, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Norah Gallagher, Falcarragh

- Helen Mitchell, Falcarragh

- Danny Kelly, Cloghan

- Grace Molloy, Dublin and Donegal

- Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Hall, Letterkenny

- John Joe McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

- Kitty Carty, Bundoran

- Teresa Callaghan, Quigley's Point

- Willliam O’Brien, Manorcunningham

- John Roulston, Raphoe/St Johnston

- Joe Arbuckle, Burnfoot

- Jack Clafferty, Stoke/Buncrana

- John Farren, Buncrana

- Mary Thompson, Stranorlar

- Collette Doherty, Tralee and Redcastle

Norah Gallagher (née McCole), Dunmore, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Norah Gallagher (Nee Mc Cole) Dunmore, Falcarragh at her residence on Friday, December 24.

Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, son-in-law James, son Denis and daughter in law Madge, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband Willie and daughter Noreen.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm. Wake will be strictly private to family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday at 1.30pm in St Finians Church, Falcarragh with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral can be viewed online at MCN Falcarragh. House is private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

In keeping with government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Helen Mitchell, Ballyboes, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in the nursing unit, Falcarragh of Helen Mitchell (née McFadden) Ballyboes, Falcarragh.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick Mitchell. Sadly missed her sister Gracie, brothers John, Tony and Jimmy, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Wake will be strictly private to family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to current restrictions regarding social distancing, hand-shaking and wearing of masks.

Funeral on Monday at 11am in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The rosary on Sunday evening and the funeral Mass on Monday can be viewed live on St Finian's Church webcam at

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Enquiries to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Danny Kelly, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place of Danny Kelly, Cloghanbeg, Cloghan, and formerly from Meenahorna.

Deeply regretted by his son Gordon, cousins, neighbours and friends, Danny was predeceased by his son Martin.

His remains will repose at the home of his cousin, John and Ann McKenna, Largnalore, from 2pm on Sunday, December 26.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Family, friends and neighbours welcome. Please adhere to Government regulations regarding hand-shaking, wearing of masks and social distancing.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfinn

Family flowers only please.

Grace Molloy (née McDevitt), Dublin and Donegal

The death occurred on December 24 of Grace Molloy (née McDevitt) of Clontarf, Dublin, with most of her life spent in Donegal.

She passed away peacefully in Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home in Laghey.

Predeceased by her husband, Jack Molloy and sadly missed by her children Robert, Jimmy, Anne, Marty, Mary and their partners, brothers, sisters, her eleven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and all in-laws. Her wit, style and gentle warmth will be missed by them all.

Reposing at her daughter Mary Breslin’s home in Bruckless on Sunday, December 26. This will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass in St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney, on Monday, December 27 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would like you to adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing at the church. They would ask you to consider not travelling in light of the current Covid challenges. Grace’s family would like to thank everyone for their support and understanding.

Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Heights, Windy Hall, Letterkenny

The deaths have occurred at their home of father and son Daniel and Damien Duffy, Windy Heights, Windy Hall, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by wife and mother Christine, daughter and sister Caroline Callaghan and brother Alan Graham. Deeply regretted by daughters and sisters Ann Marie Giles and husband Eamon, (Killyclug Letterkenny) and Jacqueline McCready and husband George (The Glebe Letterkenny), sister-in-law Sandra and brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Daniel and Damien's remains will repose at The Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny from 2pm to 4.30pm on St Stephen's Day, December 26. Family, friends and neighbours welcome.

Removal from there via Windy Hall and Glencar to St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny for Reception Prayers at 5pm, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Monday, December 27, which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Interment afterwards in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

John Joe McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred peacefully at his home surrounded by his family of John Joe McAteer, Gortnatra, Kerrykeel (F92 P275).



Dearly loved husband of Peggy and loving father of Donna, Deirdre, Julie Ann and Martin. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother Michael, sisters Susan and Sally, sister-in-law Hannah, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral leaving his home at 12.15pm on Monday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Massmount followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house and wake are strictly private to family, neighbours and close friends - it is also a requirement that masks should be worn at all times and refraining from handshaking.

Kitty Carty, West End, Bundoran

The death occurred on Thursday of Kitty Carty, Fish Lane, West End, Bundoran, unexpectedly, following a short illness at Galway University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Johnny Carty. Deeply regretted by her loving and heartbroken family, daughter Deirdre (McGrath), son Seanie, son-in-law Shane, daughter-in-law Danielle, her loving and adoring grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and all her relatives, neighbours and a circle of great close friends.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94 E92F) on Sunday from 5.30pm to 7pm and on Monday, December 27 from 5.30pm to 7pm for family, neighbours and friends only.

Please follow all current government and HSE regulations regarding distance from each other, face coverings and please refrain from handshaking.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, December 28, at 11.30am to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran, via West End and Main Street, Bundoran.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 12 noon on the Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Teresa Callaghan, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Teresa Callaghan, Quigley's Point.

Teresa’s remains are reposing at the family home in Goirtin, Ture, Muff.

Teresa's Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, December 26 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, Muff, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish



Please practice social distancing, and adhere to guidelines including mask wearing and hand shaking

Willliam O’Brien, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, December 24 of William O’Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham.

Pre-deceased by his wife Anna, and infant sons Dermot and James, sister Tilly and brothers James, Francis and Brendan. Deeply missed by loving family Liam, Newtowncunningham, Anna, Meadowbank, Francie, Bomany, Bridie, Oldtown and Brendan, Trentagh, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace

Reposing at the family home. Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral from there on St. Stephen’s Day, December 26 at 11.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Please adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines.

John Roulston, Raphoe/St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Roulston, 3A St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

Sadly missed by his family and Friends. May he rest in peace.

His remains will be reposing at the family home in Kinnycally, St Johnston. House private please.

Funeral from there at 12 noon on Sunday, December 26, travelling via Main Street, St Johnston going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1pm Requiem Mass with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Joe Arbuckle, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Arbuckle, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Angela (Crawford) and Tracey, father-in-law of Damien Crawford and loving brother of Paddy and the late John. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Sunday at 10.20am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for 11am Requiem Mass, travelling via The Old Road. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Jack Clafferty, Stoke/Buncrana

The death has taken place in Stoke on Trent, England of Jack Clafferty, formerly of Millbrae, Buncrana. Funeral arrangements to be made at a later date.

Donations if desired to any hospice.

John Farren, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Farren, 2 Church Street, Buncrana.

Son of the late Brian and Breid and much loved brother of Mary, Patrick, Fr Neil, Brian, Margaret. Sadly missed by his family and friends.

His remains reposed overnight at St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana. Funeral on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Mary Thompson (née Gallen), 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Thompson (née Gallen), 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

Beloved wife of the late Mel, much loved mother to Patrick, Conal, Bernadette (Bernie), Damien and the late Barry, cherished sister of Elizabeth, Eileen, Sheila, Kevin, also the late James, Fred, and Patrick Hugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brother, sisters, grandchildren, Thomas and Roisin nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there via Ard McCool and Main Street on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and friends only.

Collette Doherty, Kerry/London/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Colette Doherty (née Farren), Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry; Bethnal Green, London and formerly of Tullynavin, Redcastle.

Cherished mother of Monica, Charlie and Caroline (predeceased by her son Seán and husband Danny); deeply regretted by her loving family – her children, grandchildren Mairéad, Maeve, Róisín, Aisling, Kerrie, Seán and Sinéad, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, Charlie’s partner Lesley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in the UK.

Funeral arriving to St Columba’s Church Drung, Quigley’s Point on Monday for prayers of reception and public reposing. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee or Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please email: news@donegallive.ie with contact details for verification.