Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 3, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jimmy Johnston, Donegal Town

- Norman O'Haire, Ballybofey

- Joseph Adair, Ardara

- Tommy (Adala) O’Donnell, Creeslough and Glenties

- Angela McGlinchey, Ardara

- George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

Jimmy Johnston, 141 The Mullins, Donegal Town



The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospitalof retired taxi driver James (Jimmy) Johnston of 141 The Mullins, Donegal Town.

His remains will arrive to St Mary's Church, Killymard on Tuesday evening for 5pm. For those wishing to show their respects the funeral cortege will be travelling via the Diamond Donegal Town and past his residence to the church.

Funeral Mass takes place on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Always remembered and sadly missed by family, friends and neighbours, may his gentle soul rest in peace.

Norman O'Haire, 52 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey



The death has occurred after a short illness in the care of the staff at the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, of Norman O’ Haire, 52 Blue Cedars, Ballybofey and formerly Glenfin Street.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Josie) and much loved father to Shelagh, Rosaleen, Jim and Joanne. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Dawn, extended family, and friends.

His remains reposing at his late residence from 5pm on Tuesday.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, to the Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family and friends only, please.

Bridget Griffin, London and formerly of Kinvara, Galway and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully on December 11 at Manley Court nursing Home London of Bridget Griffin (née Cassidy), Kinvara, Galway and formerly of Ballyshannon.

Wife of Stephan Griffin, Kinvara County Galway. Sadly, missed by her son Patrick, her brother John (Swinford, County Mayo). All her nieces, nephews, extended family neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Her remains are reposing at the Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara on Friday from 6 pm with removal at 7 pm to St Joseph’s Church Kinvara.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 am followed by Funeral to Foys Cemetery Kinvara.

The Griffin family appreciates your respect, support and understanding at this time. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the services on Ballinderreen and Kinvara Parishes Facebook page.

Joseph Adair, Shanaghan, Ardara

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Joseph Adair, Shanaghan, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, sister Anna, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his nephew Joseph Dunleavey's residence in Shanaghan.

Removal from there on Monday at 7pm to Ardara Methodist Church arriving at 7.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral service on Tuesday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with the current restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends please.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

Tommy (Adala) O’Donnell, Creeslough and formerly Glenties

The death has taken place at his residence of Tommy (Adala) O’Donnell, 15 Birchill, Creeslough and formerly The Cottages, Glen Road, Glenties.

Wake private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough.

Burial afterwards in Glenties cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Angela McGlinchey, Sandfield, Ardara

The death has taken place at The Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Angela McGlinchey, Sandfield, Ardara.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Her remains will repose overnight at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney.



Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19 while attending the wake and funeral.

George Thompson, Buncrana/Waterford

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of George Thompson, Hillside, Linsfort, Buncrana and formerly Tramore, County Waterford.

Loving brother of Jacqueline Petry, Shropshire, England.

Deeply regretted by his sister, extended family and friends.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 10am in Christ Church, Buncrana followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium for cremation at 3pm.

Service and cremation can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services Facebook page/ YouTube channel later on Wednesday evening.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

