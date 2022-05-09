Search

09 May 2022

Ardara GAA club mourns passing of 'icon' Frankie Brennan

In the 1940s, he bought a club jersey, which he wore until he retired from the game, and he was inducted into Ardara and Donegal Hall of Fames

The late Frankie Brennan

Chris McNulty

09 May 2022 10:19 AM

sport@donegallive.ie

Ardara GAA icon Frankie Brennan passed away at the weekend.

An inductee into the Donegal GAA Hall of Fame in 2002, he entered the Ardara Hall of Fame in 1995.

In the late 1940s, after breaking into the Ardara senior team, he bought his own club jersey.

From then until he finished playing, he wore the same jersey.

“His faded green and gold jersey stood out in many team photos of the day,” Ardara GAA club remembered in a tribute.

Frankie first played Gaelic football while at Ardara National School under the headmaster Seán Ó Casaide.

He attended Summerhill College in Sligo and played for them in a Connacht Colleges final.

In 1946, he played for the Donegal minors and a year later he graduated to the Ardara senior team.

In 1952, Frankie won a Lagan Cup with Donegal, playing against Armagh in the final.

“He could do anything with the ball and there have been few better to wear the Club colours,” Ardara said.

“He was a club secretary and Treasurer for numerous years, and every penny was accounted for to the last. He passed on his involvement to his family who continue to be involved in the club to the present day. Frankie Brennan was an icon of Ardara GAA and his contribution will never be forgotten.”

Late of Magumna Ardara and formerly Brennan’s Bar, Main Street, Ardara, he passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Predeceased by his wife, Mary, Frankie’s passing is deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Rosemary and Denise, sons Paddy, Paul, Jimmy and Luke, daughters in law Eileen and Claire, grandchildren Ruaidhrí, Eoin, Cian, Jack, Cassie, Caoimhe and Cillian, his sister Claire Oates (U.K) and his brother Pat Brennan (Dublin), relatives neighbours and friends. 

Funeral from his residence on Tuesday morning, May 10, at 11.30am to the Church of The Holy Family Ardara for 12 noon Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

