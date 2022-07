Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, July 28, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Sadie Langan, Clady / Castlefin

- Eugene Quinn, Ballybofey / Fintown

- Gerard Heapes, Ballybofey / Finglas

- Connie Molloy, Ardara

- Jimmy Dillon, Letterkenny

- Patricia Gill, Reading / Malin

- Laurence Deery, Carrigart

- Johnny Keating, Letterkenny

Sadie Langan, Clady / Castlefin



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sadie Langan (née Catterson), 7 Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Gortnamuck, Castlefin.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mother of Stephen, mother-in-law of Diane, dearly loved grandmother of Patrick and Hollie and sister of Katie, Annie and the late Teresa, Bridie, Jemina, Foncie, Nellie and May.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving on Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Eugene Quinn, Ballybofey / Fintown

The death has occurred peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Eugene Quinn, Edenmore, Ballybofey and formerly of Kingarrow, Fintown), and former teacher at Dromore National School, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father of Edel, Brendan, Fainche, Áine and the late Lisa, cherished brother of Ann (Molloy), Patsy, and the late Des. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law Ryan, John Paul and Luke,grandchildren Lisa, Anna, Amy, Shay, Conor, Michael, Nancy and Senan, his dear friend Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey on Thursday from 7.30 pm until 9.30 pm and on Friday from 4 pm until 9 pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30 am via Edenmore for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 pm. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Gerard Heapes, Ballybofey / Finglas

The death has occurred of Gerard Heapes Senior, Blue Cedars Ballybofey, formerly of Finglas and St Margaret's, Dublin and Bettystown, County Meath.

Deeply regretted by his partner Therese, daughters Jacqueline, Caroline, Joan, sons Gerard and Michael and ex wife Breda. Sadly missed by his 20 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, also Therese’s family, especially Tracey and her children. Predeceased by his brother Des and sadly missed by his sister Maureen (Dublin) and brother Sonnie (UK), his extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Thursday, with visiting time from 3pm to 9pm.

The Funeral will be leaving his home on Friday at 11.30am for interment in Drumboe Cemetery at 12 noon.

Connie Molloy, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Connie Molloy, in Harbour Lights Nursing Home, of Wood Road, Ardara.

Former owner of the Nesbitt Arms, Ardara. He will be sadly missed by his loving children Ciara, Conor, Naoise, Nábla, Cillian, Ferghal, Dearbhla, his sons-in-law John and Nick, his daughter in law Kathy, his grandchildren Caolán, Evie, Emmet, Odhrán, Cian, Dylan, Noah, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his wife Nessa, his sons Fiachra and Darragh, his brothers Ted, James, Bill, Paddy, Mickey, Pete, Joe and Frank, and his sisters Cassie, Annie and Brigid.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Removal from there on Saturday at 12.40pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1.00pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be available to view at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Jimmy Dillon, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Dillon, Magherennan, Letterkenny, and formerly Kiltoom, Countay Roscommon.

He was the proprietor of the popular supermarket Dillon's which was located in the centre of Letterkenny town.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is predeceased by his children Patrick and Louise and is survived by his loving wife Mary Dillon (née Mullany), Magherennan, Letterkenny formerly of Enagh, Croghan Boyle, County Roscommon, his children: Anne and husband Klaus (Tralee, County Kerry), Michelle and husband Martin (Kilkenny), Christina and husband Simon (Bangor, County Down), James and wife Sheila (Knocknacarra, County Galway), Rosaleen and husband Brendan (Boston, USA), Ronan and wife Elaine (Sutton, Dublin), Kevin and wife Nicole (Boston, USA), Karl and wife Maggie (London), Paul and wife Mary (Letterkenny), Christopher and wife Claudia (Valencia, Spain) and his 23 adoring grandchildren, his siblings Francis (Blackrock, Dublin) and Bernard (Letterkenny).

His remains will repose at his late residence in Magherennan until 9pm on Thursday, and from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from his home on Saturday going via Main Street to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am which can be viewed online at http://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Patricia Gill, Reading / Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Laurence Deery, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Laurence Deery, Gortnabrad, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Neighbours and friends are welcome.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Johnny Keating, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Jonathan (Johnny) Keating, 11 Fern Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny.

His remains will repose at the family home 4, Tara Court, Letterkenny from 6pm until 9pm on Thursday for friends only please.

Funeral from there on Friday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link: http://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Emergency Dept. LUH c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rodd, Letterkenny.

