Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 29

The following deaths have occurred:

Adrain McGlinchey, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Adrain McGlinchey, known as A, 23 Railway Avenue, Killygordon. He will be sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret and partner Paul, brother Damien, sister in law Patricia and niece Rachael. Deeply regretted by his Aunt Teresa, uncle Jimjo, cousins, wider family circle, neighbours and many friends.

His remains will repose at his sister Margaret and partner Pauls's home at 7 The Meadows, Convoy, F93WD99 from 8 pm on Friday, July 29. Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 9.15 am for 10 am funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon followed by burial in the family plot in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlefinn. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the ICU unit at Letterkenny University Hospital care of Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy. Those who wish may leave a message of sympathy for the family in the section below.

Brigid McAuley, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Brigid (Bride) McAuley, formerly of 84 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30 from 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm, and on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Eunan’s Cathedral where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 1 at 11am followed by interment in Leck Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice and Hillcrest Nursing Home C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Mary Gibbons, Doochary



The death has occurred of Mary Gibbons (nee Gillespie), Loughbarra, Doochary, F94 DD39. Predeceased by her devoted husband John. Deeply regretted by her sons, Hugh, Shaun, Kevin, Martin, Paul, Brendan and her daughters, Noreen Nelis, Gearldine Mc Swiggan and Bernie Devine. Cherished sister of Grainne Hanley, Ballaghdereen, Roscommon, Babs Bonner, Fintown and Robert Gillespie, Doochary. Sadly missed by all her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the extended family circle, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence in Loughbara, from 10am, Friday, July 29. Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 31 at 11.30am in Saint Conal's Church, Doochary. Interment afterwards to Templedouglas Cemetery, arriving around 2pm. Family time only on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid, Funeral Director.

Mary Ellen Doherty, Buncrana



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Ellen Doherty, Greenhill, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Sadie Langan, Clady / Castlefinn



The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of Sadie Langan (née Catterson), 7 Cluney Gardens, Clady and formerly of Gortnamuck, Castlefinn.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mother of Stephen, mother-in-law of Diane, dearly loved grandmother of Patrick and Hollie and sister of Katie, Annie and the late Teresa, Bridie, Jemina, Foncie, Nellie and May.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving on Saturday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Eugene Quinn, Ballybofey / Fintown

The death has occurred peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Eugene Quinn, Edenmore, Ballybofey and formerly of Kingarrow, Fintown), and former teacher at Dromore National School, Killygordon.

Beloved husband of the late Nancy, much loved father of Edel, Brendan, Fainche, Áine and the late Lisa, cherished brother of Ann (Molloy), Patsy, and the late Des. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law Ryan, John Paul and Luke,grandchildren Lisa, Anna, Amy, Shay, Conor, Michael, Nancy and Senan, his dear friend Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at McCool’s Chapel of Rest on Friday from 4 pm until 9 pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.30 am via Edenmore for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11 am with cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3 pm. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Connie Molloy, Ardara

The peaceful death has occurred of Connie Molloy, in Harbour Lights Nursing Home, of Wood Road, Ardara.

Former owner of the Nesbitt Arms, Ardara. He will be sadly missed by his loving children Ciara, Conor, Naoise, Nábla, Cillian, Ferghal, Dearbhla, his sons-in-law John and Nick, his daughter in law Kathy, his grandchildren Caolán, Evie, Emmet, Odhrán, Cian, Dylan, Noah, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Predeceased by his wife Nessa, his sons Fiachra and Darragh, his brothers Ted, James, Bill, Paddy, Mickey, Pete, Joe and Frank, and his sisters Cassie, Annie and Brigid.

His remains are reposing at his residence.

Removal from there on Saturday at 12.40pm to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Funeral Mass at 1.00pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be available to view at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Jimmy Dillon, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Dillon, Magherennan, Letterkenny, and formerly Kiltoom, Co Roscommon.

He was the proprietor of the popular supermarket Dillon's which was located in the centre of Letterkenny town.

A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is predeceased by his children Patrick and Louise and is survived by his loving wife Mary Dillon (née Mullany), Magherennan, Letterkenny formerly of Enagh, Croghan Boyle, County Roscommon, his children: Anne and husband Klaus (Tralee, County Kerry), Michelle and husband Martin (Kilkenny), Christina and husband Simon (Bangor, County Down), James and wife Sheila (Knocknacarra, County Galway), Rosaleen and husband Brendan (Boston, USA), Ronan and wife Elaine (Sutton, Dublin), Kevin and wife Nicole (Boston, USA), Karl and wife Maggie (London), Paul and wife Mary (Letterkenny), Christopher and wife Claudia (Valencia, Spain) and his 23 adoring grandchildren, his siblings Francis (Blackrock, Dublin) and Bernard (Letterkenny).

His remains will repose at his late residence in Magherennan until from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from his home on Saturday going via Main Street to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am which can be viewed online at http://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Patricia Gill, Reading / Malin

The death has taken place in Woodley, Reading, England of Patricia (Patsy) Gill, née Logue, formerly of Malin.

Former Primary School teacher at Culkeeny National School.

Beloved wife of John and mother of Paul, Aiden, Catherine and Fiona.

A service will take place in Lagg Chapel on Tuesday, August 2 at 11am with interment of her ashes immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

