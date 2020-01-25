Countdown on to Donegal Person of the Year awards

Contact
Without a doubt the annual Donegal Person of the Year Annual Banquet in Dublin is one of the social highlights of the year in the capital.
With this year’s event taking place on St Patrick's weekend there is no doubt that the demand on both accommodation and tickets for the celebration will be at an all-time high.
The award is regarded as the ultimate recognition a Donegal person can receive as Daniel O'Donnell highlighted some years ago saying: “I have no shortage of awards, gold discs etc. But to me the Donegal Person of the Year is the ultimate award.
“To be recognised and acknowledged by your own countrymen simply tops everything else.”
In recent years the Donegal Association in Dublin has had a great knack of choosing some very inspirational winners - people who have contributed so much to their county.
These include Riverdance’s Moya Doherty, Daniel O’Donnell, Jim McGuinness, Deirdre McGlone, Jason Black, Sean McGinley, Brian and Sean McEniff amongst a host of other household names.
This year’s announcement of the recipient takes place on Friday, January 31 in the Black Door pub at 6pm and is guaranteed to attract a huge crowd.
Siobhan Shovelin of the Donegal Association said: “Year after year we wonder how are we going to come up with yet another inspiring person who ticks all the boxes and somehow we always succeed.
“We have had great nominations for this year, all of whom would be worthy recipients. I think our decision this year will indeed be a popular one.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh,7, and their three-year-old sister Carla pictured with their father, Andrew McGinley
Much as we’re rightfully concerned about health and housing in this election, surely law and order must be prioritised
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.