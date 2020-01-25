Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Countdown on to Donegal Person of the Year awards

Jason Black was named Donegal Person of the Year 2018

Reporter:

Matt Britton

Without a doubt the annual Donegal Person of the Year Annual Banquet in Dublin is one of the social highlights of the year in the capital.
With this year’s event taking place on St Patrick's weekend there is no doubt that the demand on both accommodation and tickets for the celebration will be at an all-time high.
The award is regarded as the ultimate recognition a Donegal person can receive as Daniel O'Donnell highlighted some years ago saying: “I have no shortage of awards, gold discs etc. But to me the Donegal Person of the Year is the ultimate award.
“To be recognised and acknowledged by your own countrymen simply tops everything else.”
In recent years the Donegal Association in Dublin has had a great knack of choosing some very inspirational winners - people who have contributed so much to their county.
These include Riverdance’s Moya Doherty, Daniel O’Donnell, Jim McGuinness, Deirdre McGlone, Jason Black, Sean McGinley, Brian and Sean McEniff amongst a host of other household names.
This year’s announcement of the recipient takes place on Friday, January 31 in the Black Door pub at 6pm and is guaranteed to attract a huge crowd.
Siobhan Shovelin of the Donegal Association said: “Year after year we wonder how are we going to come up with yet another inspiring person who ticks all the boxes and somehow we always succeed.
“We have had great nominations for this year, all of whom would be worthy recipients. I think our decision this year will indeed be a popular one.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie