Athletes invited to hear from industry experts at north-west Sporting Pathways seminars

The North West Sporting Pathways Programme is offering local athletes the opportunity to expand their knowledge and tailor their approach to training and personal development by hearing from sports industry experts at a series of free seminars.

The programme, delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Donegal Sports Partnership and funded by the North West Regional Development Group in conjunction with the Executive Office and the Irish Government, aims to fortify the pathway for athletes from grassroots participation to elite level competition.

The three ‘Raise Your Performance’ seminars will take place on Saturday mornings in the Foyle Arena in Derry and Letterkenny IT and will be addressed by world level sports stars including hockey international Megan Frazer and European Cup winning rugby player Gary Longwell as well as experts in strength and conditioning, sports psychology and nutrition.

Sports Development Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Keith Thompson, said the seminars were an ideal opportunity for athletes from all disciplines to learn more about how they can take their performance to the next level.

“Athletes from all sports are invited to attend these seminars to learn more about how they can raise their performance levels by making informed changes to their training and game day regimes,” he said.

“We are delighted to be hosting industry experts with a vast experience of elite level sport who will impart their knowledge on a wide range of topics including strength and conditioning, sports psychology, nutrition, mental health, anti-doping, core stability and recovery.

The focus of the project is the delivery of coach education and training opportunities, club based coaching, regional talent squads, sports camps and celebration / recognition events delivered across the Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council areas.

The seminars will take place from 9.30am – 12.30pm on Saturday mornings and admission is free.

The full list of seminars and speakers is: Seminar 1, Saturday February 22nd, Foyle Arena: Willie Moore (Strength and Conditioning), Megan Fazer (Motivational Speaker), Gary Longwell (Sports Psychology), Sharon Madigan (Sports Nutrition). Seminar 2, Saturday April 4th, Letterkenny IT: Shannon Lynch and Ciara McLaughlin (Mental Health and Wellbeing), Paul Fisher (Strength and Conditioning), Nollaig MacCarthy (Sports Psychology), Ronan Doherty (Sports Nutrition). Seminar 3, Saturday June 13th 2020, Foyle Arena: Wendy Henderson (Anti-Doping), Gary Wallace (Recovery), Kevin Gallagher (Core Stability), Gary Worgan (Sports Psychology)

For more information on the Sports Pathways Programme and registration information for the Raise Your Performance Seminars visit derrystrabaneleisure.com/nwsp.