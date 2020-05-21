What's within 5k? Send us your photos of what is on your doorstep

Contact
Nature's Tapestry on our Doorstep. Photo: Emer O'Shea
With phase one of the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions now well under way, many people are getting out and about in the exercise zone that has been extended to 5k.
The Donegal Live website, would like you to send in any photos of your “new territory” showing us some of the things you see while out exercising.
Many people are finding new side roads, short-cuts and paths that they may not have known before. And for those who tend to drive rather than walk, getting out on foot is not only healthier it is also very rewarding in that you discover so much more about your own local environment.
For anyone who is not sure what is included in their 5k radius, the people that brought us 2kfromhome.com have added options to see what the extended zone looks like.
To find out what 5k from your home includes, go to www.2kmfromhome.com/5km/
As well as putting photos online we will also print a selection of them in the following newspapers: Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post and Inish Times.
You can email your photos to news@donegallive.ie or message us on Facebook
or to siobhanmcnamara@iconicnews.ie for the Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
or to rorymooney@iconicnews.ie for the Inish Times pages,
and we will gladly share your snaps for more to see.
Thanks to Emer O'Shea for sending in the wonderful photo with this story.
