Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

A campaign begins to raise money to preserve one of the most iconic landmarks in Donegal - Bád Eddie

Donegal musicians come out in force to play at sunset concert overlooking the beach where Bád Eddie lies

A campaign begins to raise money to preserve one of the most iconic landmarks in Donegal - Bád Eddie

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Community efforts are afoot to raise money to preserve one of the most iconic landmarks in County Donegal. 

Bád Eddie, which is overlooked by the majestic Errigal, is synonymous with Donegal and has been for many years. 

A gofundme campaign has been launched to raise funds to preserve the boat at its current location. The boat is much-loved and has been the dramatic backdrop for music videos and global fashion shoots. 

The boat has also played a central role to marriage proposals, to weddings and other important family events. 

Over the years, it's aging timber has cracked, broken, eroded by the sea and corrosive sand. Despite the fact that the boat represents a mere reflection of what it once was - the love that people have for the resting vessel has remained the same.  

Lui na gréine

On Saturday night, musicians from the area, which included Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Emma Ní Fhíoruisce came out in force to hold a sunset concert beside the boat.

Sonia NicGiolla Easbuic of anbaile.ie and LIGID productions said that she was so proud of the event, she said: "If you have 39 minutes to spare, sit back and enjoy the cream of the crop of musicians from the Donegal Gaeltacht, Gaoth Dobhair, live, as the sun sets on Machaire Chlochair beach, where ‘Bád Eddie’ lies, in Bunbeg, along the Wild Atlantic Way.

"Last Saturday night, a fabulous collection of musicians from the Gaoth Dobhair area including Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Emma Ní Fhíoruisce came together to perform at a live session called ‘Ceolchoirm Luí na Gréine’ organised by LIGID Léiriúcháin / anbaile.ie. The event was initially inspired by a promise made by Moya Brennan to Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig at the end of the ‘Bád Eddie – Cara na Mara’ documentary produced by LIGID Léiriúcháin for TG4 and the ILBF."

The event was also a celebration for anbaile.ie that broadcast ‘Live Sunsets’ from Machaire Chlochair beach since March 2020 and last Saturday night marked over a million people from all over the world who have seen the live sunsets.

The ‘Bád Eddie’ Committee met to raise money to preserve the boat in its current location.

"It is the heartbeat of the parish and hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed the boat throughout her years lying on the beach – she is rarely alone. Now we want to be able to make sure she is preserved for future generations and with that in mind a ‘Go Fund Me’ page has been set up by the ‘Bád Eddie’ Committee to try and raise money for her preservation. We would greatly appreciate your support small or large. Our thanks, ‘Bad Eddie’ Committee."

You can contribute to the gofundme page, by clicking here

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie