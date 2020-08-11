A campaign begins to raise money to preserve one of the most iconic landmarks in Donegal - Bád Eddie

Community efforts are afoot to raise money to preserve one of the most iconic landmarks in County Donegal.

Bád Eddie, which is overlooked by the majestic Errigal, is synonymous with Donegal and has been for many years.

A gofundme campaign has been launched to raise funds to preserve the boat at its current location. The boat is much-loved and has been the dramatic backdrop for music videos and global fashion shoots.

The boat has also played a central role to marriage proposals, to weddings and other important family events.

Over the years, it's aging timber has cracked, broken, eroded by the sea and corrosive sand. Despite the fact that the boat represents a mere reflection of what it once was - the love that people have for the resting vessel has remained the same.

Lui na gréine

On Saturday night, musicians from the area, which included Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Emma Ní Fhíoruisce came out in force to hold a sunset concert beside the boat.

Sonia NicGiolla Easbuic of anbaile.ie and LIGID productions said that she was so proud of the event, she said: "If you have 39 minutes to spare, sit back and enjoy the cream of the crop of musicians from the Donegal Gaeltacht, Gaoth Dobhair, live, as the sun sets on Machaire Chlochair beach, where ‘Bád Eddie’ lies, in Bunbeg, along the Wild Atlantic Way.

"Last Saturday night, a fabulous collection of musicians from the Gaoth Dobhair area including Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and Emma Ní Fhíoruisce came together to perform at a live session called ‘Ceolchoirm Luí na Gréine’ organised by LIGID Léiriúcháin / anbaile.ie. The event was initially inspired by a promise made by Moya Brennan to Sonia Nic Giolla Easbuig at the end of the ‘Bád Eddie – Cara na Mara’ documentary produced by LIGID Léiriúcháin for TG4 and the ILBF."

The event was also a celebration for anbaile.ie that broadcast ‘Live Sunsets’ from Machaire Chlochair beach since March 2020 and last Saturday night marked over a million people from all over the world who have seen the live sunsets.

The ‘Bád Eddie’ Committee met to raise money to preserve the boat in its current location.

"It is the heartbeat of the parish and hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed the boat throughout her years lying on the beach – she is rarely alone. Now we want to be able to make sure she is preserved for future generations and with that in mind a ‘Go Fund Me’ page has been set up by the ‘Bád Eddie’ Committee to try and raise money for her preservation. We would greatly appreciate your support small or large. Our thanks, ‘Bad Eddie’ Committee."

You can contribute to the gofundme page, by clicking here