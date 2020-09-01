Gardaí are anxious to find those responsible for firing a lit firework into a shop in Letterkenny

Gardaí eager to identify those responsible for throwing a lit firework into a shop in Letterkenny last Tuesday.

The incidence of criminal damage involves two shops.

The first incident of criminal damage occurred at the retail park on the Pearse Road - a firework was lit adjacent to a shop door but it was not thrown in.

It is thought that people in the shop stopped the firework being thrown into the retail unit.

During the second incident occurred at the retail park on the Paddy Harte road - a firework was lit and thrown into the shop causing some damage to items of clothing.

Both incidents occurred at around 1.30pm which leads gardaí to believe that the incidents are connected.

Gardaí do have some CCTV footage in relation to the matter and are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to both incidents.

Anyone with any information can call gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.