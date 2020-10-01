First Day at School - Special feature in today's Donegal Democrat

Contact
The first day at school is always a big one for children, as well as their parents.
And this year is particularly special due to the Covid-19 pandemic and necessary steps that have been taken to enable children to go to school.
Today's Donegal Democrat features a selection of junior infants photos from around the county. Thanks to all those schools who submitted photos. On sale now.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Cillian O’Kelly from Irish Gap Year, Gina Witherow from the Donegal English Language School and Conor McEniff of the Donegal Adventure Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.