Councillor raises concern in relation to roads leading to lighthouses on two Donegal islands

Concern raised over roads leading to lighthouses
The road which leads to the lighthouse on Tory Island may be closed next year if funding isn’t allocated to fix it, an independent councillor warned at the Glenties Municipal District which was held in Dungloe on Tuesday.
Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbaig asked whether money could be made available for the Arranmore lighthouse road and the Tory lighthouse road.
He said both roads were in a state of disrepair and warned that should no money be forthcoming the Tory Island road may be closed next year.
He asked that engagement be made with both island comharchumanns in efforts to get the matter progressed for all those concerned with the matter.
