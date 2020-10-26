Breezy fills a box with delicious homemade scones and bread for the people of Glenties

As part of the International Bake Bread for Peace Day scones and loaves were bagged and placed in a box in the park in Glenties for people to take and enjoy this week.

International Bake Bread for Peace Day is now celebrated annually across the world and is based on the ideology of the Glenties story-teller and baker, Breezy Kelly.

The idea was borne in 2013, when Breezy said that peace starts in our homes and in 2014 the day was celebrated and marked in earnest.

Many previous events and stories are on the Bake Bread for Peace Facebook page for all to see.

Peace and harmony

This year she has, once again, decided to bring peace and harmony to the world through her love of baking on October 24.

The aim of Bake Bread for Peace is to bring people together in a celebration of everything communal and good through one of the most common and basic activities that humanity shares all over the world – baking bread.

This week, people from all over the world sent photographs of their baked bread to the Bake for Peace much to Breezy's delight.

Journey

Her journey has been a long one, from the Hills here in Donegal to the steps of Stormont, to the Palace in Munich and everywhere in between. She has travelled to schools, homes and organisations in Ireland and abroad to celebrate the baking of bread.

Through her own efforts and the efforts of those she met along the way, who loved the idea and wanted to participate in the initiative, it has grown.

Bake Bread for Peace has become a global movement and an international initiative made up of individuals who wish to bring peace, harmony and a sense of community to those around them and to the world they live in.

Breezy often quotes the proverb: "The drops that gather one by one will eventually become a sea."

Universal

Breaking bread together is a universal sign of peace, it is something we can do together, no blaming, no making anyone right or wrong, just baking and sharing bread to reach out in peace and for peace and together we can make a difference, Breezy believes.

Global movement

International Bake Bread for Peace Day is now celebrated annually in many states in America, Scotland, England, Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Greece and of course Ireland. There will also be events held in Venezuela, El Salvador, Guatemala, Singapore and Taiwan. This year we add Australia to the list.

Many previous events and stories are on the Bake Bread for Peace Facebook page for all to see.