SuperValu in Donegal all set for the festive season - see the great offers

The wonderful teams at SuperValu are well prepared for the festive season and the butchers at their well-stocked stores are busier than ever, preparing to help families across the county, enjoy a spectacular Christmas dinner, this year.

Shop local

The manager of SuperValu in Ballybofey, Charlie Ferry, said more people are shopping locally, rather than going across the border, which gives local shops and businesses, in border towns, the opportunity to show people the great value and great shopping experience they can enjoy on their doorstep.

Customers who shop at the SuperValu branch in Ballybofey can enjoy cheaper prices on alcohol brands.

“We have border offers there that are only for border stores.There is loads of value,” he said. The team at Supervalu has definitely raised the stakes when it comes to butcher counters.

Charlie said very few of the bigger stores have fresh-meat counters and management at Supervalu place great value in their butchers and their butcher counters.

“SuperValu has said we are going to invest in butchers - we call them real food experts or food experts or red meat experts because they would advise you how to cook a joint, or at this time of the year, it’s all about turkeys and what size turkey you need. That is one-to-one customer advice that you don’t get in some of the other stores,” Charlie said.

Turkey orders flying in

SuperValu supports local businesses, local producers and local farmers. Charlie said on any given day, he can tell you exactly where the meat behind their counter has come from.

“I could tell you today what farm it came from. It’s very important. Country of origin these days is vital. It gives people more confidence in what they are buying,” Charlie said.

Many stores countrywide are preparing for the sale of smaller turkeys to increase, this year, due to the fact that many cannot go home this Christmas due to the pandemic.

Liam said that at present, they expect the same: “We expect to sell more turkeys but maybe smaller ones this year. That is the expectation.”

Half price turkeys until Christmas

SuperValu started a promotion last week where they are selling a half price turkey and this mouth-watering deal is due to run until Christmas.

“It can be as big as you want - it can be a twenty pounder or a ten pounder,” Charlie says.

Eighty years experience

In the SuperValu in Dungloe, two butchers, Terence Greene and Paul Martin have almost a century of experience between them. The manager of the Rosses-based SuperValu, Liam O’Shea, said his butcher counter is extremely busy.

“We would have a very busy counter,” he said adding that the customer service exhibited by both men is ‘second to none.’

“The feedback from customers is very positive. The fact that they can give advice and cooking tips is a big plus. The advice they can give the customer on cooking their turkey or cooking their ham or what size of turkey or what size of ham they need, is great,” he said.

He said that the shop houses a fantastic range of cheese and other produce that promises to make your Christmas one to remember.

Donegal town

The manager of the SuperValu, Garreth Ferry, says the butcher counter in the Donegal town-based shop is busy receiving orders for Christmas.

“They are busy taking orders for Christmas, for turkeys. We are getting plenty of orders and sales are good,” he said.

The well-known manager urged people to get their orders in early rather than later for their own peace of mind. It is envisaged that this year, orders will increase for more turkeys as a result of the pandemic.

“People can order whatever size they want,” Garret said adding that hams are proving as popular as ever. He said that the shop was well-stocked with party foods, such as, smoked salmon and cheese.

The shop will also house plenty of pork, lamb and beef in the run-up and throughout the Christmas season. One of the most attractive aspects of festive food shopping at SuperValu is they have your vegetables prepared and ready for you to slip in the oven - something that will make your day that little bit easier.

Supervalu offers great value in their off-licence section. It is well worth checking out.

