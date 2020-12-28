Donegal student in new TV series as the search for the next big country music star begins again

The search for the next big country music star returns to TG4 in January.

And Kelan Browne, a student from Ballybofey, will star in the new series of Glór Tíre which begins in the new year.

Kelan will be mentored by Robert Mizzell. Kelan is a keen soccer player who plays for his local club Ballybofey United. His musical influences are Elvis, Conway Twitty, Luke Combs, Johnny Cash, Kane Brown, George Jones and Randy Travis.

Glór Tíre is back in the Quays for twelve weeks, as six hopeful singers battle it out with help from mentors Cliona Hagan, Robert Mizzell, Mike Denver, Lousie Morrissey, Michael English and The Sheerin Family. Presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who advise and and guide the contestants.

The public decide who stays and who will go each week.

This years other singers are Stephen Stokes from Tipperary town mentored by Louise Morrissey, David Connor from Claremorris, Co. Mayo mentored by Michael English, Mary Hoey from Cullyhanna Co. Armagh, mentored by The Sheerin Family, Emma Donohue from Ballinasloe, Co.Galway who will be mentored by Mike Denver and Tilly Dawson-Stanley from Glasson Co. Westmeath mentored by Cliona Hagan.

Viewers decide who will stay each week, and can vote by downloading the Glór Tíre app in the app store or on google playstore.

Who will be crowned winner of Glór Tíre 2021? Tune in every Tuesday night at 9:30pm from January 5, on TG4.